5 International cricket records of Nepal you don't know

Ritesh Ghimire 23 Aug 2018, 11:30 IST

Nepal is a Himalayan country taking big strides in international cricket. Nepal has already shown its potential in the cricketing arena. The professional cricketing journey for Nepal probably started after getting promoted to Associate Member from Affiliate Member of ICC in 1996. A lot has changed since then.

From the maiden appearance of a national team in ACC Trophy in Kuala Lumpur in 1996 to the T20 World Cup 2014 in Bangladesh, the country has seen it all. From being called a Darkhorse in junior level to showing a good performance in the ICC World Cup, encapsulates the cricketing passion of the country.

Amidst many ups and down the country has gone through in years gone by, Nepal has been exhibiting decent performances in the cricket field. Playing T20 World Cup 2014 was one of the greatest achievement for Nepal so far. Nepal finished just below Bangladesh in the qualifying stage with wins over HongKong and Afghanistan.

Nepali young sensation Sandeep Lamichhane is currently showcasing his talent through his leggies in top international franchise leagues like Indian Premier League (IPL), Caribbean Premier League (CPL) and leagues from Canada and Hong Kong.

Let's have a look at five international cricket records in the name of Nepal that most of us might now know.

1. Mehboob Alam picking up 10 wickets in a match

Mehboob Alam

Mehboob is a left-handed batsman and a left-arm medium pace bowler. He has a Guinness world-record for single-handedly bowling out an opponent.

Mehboob Alam from Nepal is the first bowler to pick up all 10 wickets in an ICC-recognised limited-overs match. Mehboob achieved this feat in a match against Mozambique which was a part of 2008 ICC World Cricket League Division 5 competition. Only Jim Laker from England and Anil Kumble from India have picked up all 10 wickets and both instances were in Test cricket.

Nepal defeated Mozambique in a one-sided match as Mozambique were bowled out for 19 runs chasing a target of 239 runs. Mehboob Alam gave away 12 runs to pick up 10 wickets in the match.

