5 International Cricketers who have played for two countries

A total of 27 cricketers have represented two countries in the international game of cricket. Some have played ODIs some have played Tests some have played T20 only and some have also played all three formats of cricket. Kepler Wessels was the first player to do so.

With a handful of 27 cricketers, this article will feature only 5 of them that are famous. You may know some of these players as they have already created several unbelievable world records which still stand tall in the modern era of cricket.

#5 Kepler Wessels- Australia and South Africa

Kepler Wessels was the first and last player who has played ODI Cricket for these two countries-South Africa and Australia. He started playing the game of cricket when he was just six-years-old.

Wessels made his International debut for Australia on 26 November 1982 at The Gabba in Brisbane where he played against the national team of England. In 1989, he also played for South Africa against the team of England.

In 1990, racial segregation in the South African national cricket team led to ICC banning them. But later in 1991, the ban was removed.

After which the South African national cricket team was allowed to play in ODIs as well as in Test cricket. In the World Cup of 1992, Wessels was chosen to lead the South African team as a captain. In 1994, he announced his retirement from Test cricket. Later in 2008, he coached the Chennai Super Kings in IPL.

