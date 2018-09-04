Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

5 International Cricketers who have played for two countries

Kevin Cooper
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
567   //    04 Sep 2018, 20:23 IST

Image result for Kepler Wessels
Enter caption

A total of 27 cricketers have represented two countries in the international game of cricket. Some have played ODIs some have played Tests some have played T20 only and some have also played all three formats of cricket. Kepler Wessels was the first player to do so.

With a handful of 27 cricketers, this article will feature only 5 of them that are famous. You may know some of these players as they have already created several unbelievable world records which still stand tall in the modern era of cricket.

#5 Kepler Wessels- Australia and South Africa

Kepler Wessels was the first and last player who has played ODI Cricket for these two countries-South Africa and Australia. He started playing the game of cricket when he was just six-years-old.

Wessels made his International debut for Australia on 26 November 1982 at The Gabba in Brisbane where he played against the national team of England. In 1989, he also played for South Africa against the team of England.

In 1990, racial segregation in the South African national cricket team led to ICC banning them. But later in 1991, the ban was removed.

After which the South African national cricket team was allowed to play in ODIs as well as in Test cricket. In the World Cup of 1992, Wessels was chosen to lead the South African team as a captain. In 1994, he announced his retirement from Test cricket. Later in 2008, he coached the Chennai Super Kings in IPL.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
England vs India 2018 West Indies Cricket England Cricket Eoin Morgan Luke Ronchi
Kevin Cooper
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Cricketers who played for two different countries
RELATED STORY
Cricket at Old Blighty: Top five match winning innings...
RELATED STORY
5 Indian origin cricketers who captained other countries
RELATED STORY
Star cricketers who made their international debuts together
RELATED STORY
5 most mismanaged cricketers of recent times in...
RELATED STORY
5 England players who were unlucky not to have played...
RELATED STORY
5 Indian-origin players who debuted against India
RELATED STORY
10 all-rounders who played for a long time
RELATED STORY
Five cricketers who were a “one-test wonder”
RELATED STORY
Ind vs Eng 2018: 2 Indian players who should have been...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
1st Test | Wed, 01 Aug
ENG 287/10 & 180/10
IND 274/10 & 162/10
England win by 31 runs
ENG VS IND live score
2nd Test | Thu, 09 Aug
IND 107/10 & 130/10
ENG 396/7
England win by an innings and 159 runs
IND VS ENG live score
3rd Test | Sat, 18 Aug
IND 329/10 & 352/7
ENG 161/10 & 317/10
India win by 203 runs
IND VS ENG live score
4th Test | Thu, 30 Aug
ENG 246/10 & 271/10
IND 273/10 & 184/10
England win by 60 runs
ENG VS IND live score
5th Test | Fri, 07 Sep, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan ODI Series 2018
Asia Cup 2018 Qualifier
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) Tour Match 2018
Asia Cup 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
India A v Australia A Four-Day Series 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us