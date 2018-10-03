Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
5 international Test Trophies which are named after famous cricketers

Aayushman Vishwanathan
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
243   //    03 Oct 2018, 14:04 IST

<p>

Test cricket has been and will always be the ultimate form of the game. With the advent of limited overs, Test cricket may have lost its viewers in masses, it doesn't change the fact that the cricketers face their ultimate test while playing the longer version of the game.

There are some cricketers who have totally changed the face of the game and have also steered their team through several tumultuous occasions. They have known for changing it to the extent of being named a historic series after them or an entire stadium which perhaps is a euphemism, according to the contribution they have provided.

We look at some of the Test cricket series being named under some of the most exceptional cricketers.

5. Basil D'Oliveira Trophy

The Basil D'Oliveira
The Basil D'Oliveira Trophy

The Basil D'Oliveira is a trophy awarded to the victorious team in the Test series between England and South Africa. The series for the Basil D'Oliveira was first played in 2004-05 and was first played in South Africa.

The trophy is named after the English cricketer Basil D'Oliveira, who was a South-African born player. In the 1968-69 series held in South Africa, his inclusion in the English squad sparked an outcry which led to the South African authorities canceling the tour due to D'Oliveira's classification as "coloured".

England are the current holders of the trophy, having won three titles overall. Jacques Kallis, with 1354 runs, holds the record for the highest number of runs. James Anderson is the most prolific wicket-taker in this particular series with 69 wickets.

Aayushman Vishwanathan
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
