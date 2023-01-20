5 IPL rejects who stunned Team India in international cricket

The IPL is considered the number one T20 league on the planet. Almost all cricketers aim to become a part of the IPL franchise one day. The main reasons behind it are the competition level in the league, higher salaries and possibility of becoming superstars overnight.

The Indian Premier League has changed the lives of hundreds of cricketers across the world. The IPL 2023 Auction took place last month, where multiple players earned contracts worth more than ₹10 crore from the franchises.

While the top names were sold for big amounts, some underrated talents remained unsold at the auction. Some of these IPL rejects brought their 'A' game to the table while playing for their nations against Team India at the international level. Here's a list of five such players.

#1 Michael Bracewell, New Zealand

Ford Trophy - Wellington Firebirds v Northern Districts (Image: Getty)

Michael Bracewell gained everyone's attention with his spectacular knock of 140 runs in the first ODI of the series between New Zealand and India. Playing at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Bracewell almost guided the Blackcaps to an improbable win by smashing a ton at number seven.

The all-rounder also has decent numbers in the bowling department. However, he remained unsold at the auction which happened in December 2022. None of the teams bid even ₹1 crore for Bracewell's services.

#2 Dasun Shanaka, Sri Lanka

New Zealand v Sri Lanka - ICC Men's T20 World Cup (Image: Getty)

Sri Lankan T20I captain Dasun Shanaka has been one of the top match-winners for his nation in the white-ball formats. Shanaka has played several game-changing knocks for his team in the middle-order. He also bowls right-arm pace.

Shanaka's 18-ball 33* knocked India out of the Asia Cup last year. The all-rounder scored big against the Men in Blue in Sri Lanka's recent tour of India as well. However, the IPL franchises have never signed him.

#3 Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Bangladesh

New Zealand v Bangladesh - Tri-Series: 3rd T20 (Image: Getty)

Bangladesh all-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz starred in his team's 2-1 series win over India last year. Miraz scored a century in the second ODI, while he played a match-winning inning of 38*(39) in the first ODI.

He has been doing well in international cricket for Bangladesh of late, but the all-rounder has remained unsold at IPL Auctions.

#4 Tom Latham, New Zealand

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Tom Latham today:



First 59 balls - 56 runs.

Next 45 balls - 89 runs.



- 145* in just 104 balls with 19 fours and 5 sixes. One of the best knocks in a run chase, Latham put on a masterclass against India! Tom Latham today:First 59 balls - 56 runs.Next 45 balls - 89 runs.- 145* in just 104 balls with 19 fours and 5 sixes. One of the best knocks in a run chase, Latham put on a masterclass against India! https://t.co/4ubozA1lkf

New Zealand's wicket-keeper batter Tom Latham has a great record against India and in Indian conditions. Last year, when India toured New Zealand for white-ball matches, Latham played a match-winning innings of 145 runs from 104 balls in the first ODI.

Despite Latham's consistency, the IPL franchises have never bid for him at the auctions.

#5 Wayne Parnell, South Africa

Nangamso🇿🇦 @Nangams02286201 Wayne Parnell doing a Cristiano Ronaldo celebration after getting his 3-15 spell against India in the T20 world cup match Wayne Parnell doing a Cristiano Ronaldo celebration after getting his 3-15 spell against India in the T20 world cup match https://t.co/m8izIU5oX3

Wayne Parnell has not played in the Indian Premier League since 2015. He regularly plays in other T20 leagues and is a match-winner for South Africa in T20Is.

At the T20 World Cup last year, Parnell bowled a spell of 4-1-15-3 against India, handing the Men in Blue their first defeat of the mega event. He scalped the wickets of Suryakumar Yadav, Dinesh Karthik and Ravichandran Ashwin. In spite of his match-winning performance, Parnell remained unsold at the auctions.

