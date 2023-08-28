5 IPL stars who are playing in Rajasthan Premier League ft. Deepak Chahar

The inaugural edition of the Rajasthan Premier League got underway yesterday with a match between Jodhpur Sunrisers and Jaipur Indians. Jaipur won the opening game by 10 wickets at the Barkatullah Khan Stadium in Jodhpur.

Four other teams, namely Bhilwara Bulls, Udaipur Lake City Warriors, Shekhawati Soldiers Sikar and Jaanbaz Kota Challengers, are also a part of the Rajasthan Premier League. The tournament features the top names of the Rajasthan domestic cricket team.

Five top cricketers of the Indian Premier League are also playing in RPL. Here's a list of the five names.

#1 Deepak Chahar is captain of Bhilwara Bulls in Rajasthan Premier League

All-rounder Deepak Chahar, won the IPL trophy with the Chennai Super Kings earlier this year, is the captain of the Bhilwara Bulls squad. The Bulls squad features the likes of Ajay Kookna, Arnav Gautam, Jayesh Ranjit Pandita, Mohit Jain, Raj Sharma, Karan Lamba and Sachin Kakodia.

Chahar would have learned a lot from MS Dhoni during his time at the Chennai Super Kings. He will aim to bring all the experience to the fore while captaining the Bulls in RPL T20 tournament.

#2 Rahul Chahar, Jodhpur Sunrisers

Punjab Kings leg-spinner Rahul Chahar is a part of the Jodhpur Sunrisers squad in the Rajasthan Premier League. Chahar has represented India at the international level. He was a part of the Indian squad that participated in ICC T20 World Cup 2021.

Rahul was missing from Jodhpur Sunrisers' playing XI for their tournament opener against the Jaipur Indians yesterday. He will likely join the squad soon.

#3 Deepak Hooda is captain of Jaanbaaz Kota Challengers in Rajasthan Premier League

Lucknow Super Giants all-rounder Deepak Hooda is the skipper of Jaanbaaz Kota Challengers team in RPL. Hooda had a forgettable IPL season earlier this year with LSG. He will aim to regain his form by performing well for the Challengers.

The Jaanbaaz Kota Challengers are up against the Udaipur Lake City Warriors right now. Hooda scored 14 runs off 12 balls while batting at number three.

#4 Khaleel Ahmed, Udaipur Lake City Warriors

Delhi Capitals' left-arm fast bowler Khaleel Ahmed is the leader of Udaipur Lake City Warriors team in RPL T20. Ahmed has done a great job for DC in the last two IPL seasons.

The left-arm pacer opened the bowling for Udaipur in their ongoing match against the Jaanbaaz Kota Challengers. He bowled four overs, conceded 25 runs and picked up two wickets.

#5 Mahipal Lomror, Shekhawati Soldiers Sikar

Royal Challengers Bangalore all-rounder Mahipal Lomror is a member of the Shekhawati Soldiers Sikar team in RPL T20. Lomror has played some impressive knocks for RCB and Rajasthan Royals in his IPL career, but he has not been a consistent performer.

The all-rounder will aim to work on his game in RPL and become more consistent with the bat. Apart from the names mentioned on this list, some other notable players participating in the Rajasthan Premier League are Abhijeet Tomar (Jodhpur Sunrisers), Aditya Garhwal (Udaipur Lake City Warriors) and Kamlesh Nagarkoti (Jaipur Indians).