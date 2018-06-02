5 issues that India need to sort out to defeat England

If India can get rid of these issues in the Test against Afghanistan, they have every chance to defeat England in their own backyard too.

CRICKET-SRI-IND

India are the World's No.1 ranked team in the ICC Test rankings, but they have hardly had any tour overseas for the last 2 years. It has been time and again observed that India's real test is 2018 where most of their assignments are overseas. Though India gave a tough fight to South Africa in the last Test series, they still couldn't defeat them.

There are many positives that India can take away from that show, and many areas that need improvement. The Afghanistan Test is an ideal platform for India to sort out these issues and if they can do that, then they can be a formidable side even abroad.

Here are 5 issues that India need to sort out to defeat England in Tests

1. Openers

For a long time now, India have struggled to find a reliable second opener. The plight for the second opening position has continued since the last time India toured England. Then, Gautam was taken as the third opener alongside Dhawan and Vijay while this time Dhawan has become the reserve opener. KL Rahul is expected to partner Murali Vijay at the top.

It is surprising to see a team ranked No.1 in Tests having issues at the top. These issues have persisted because Dhawan's limited overs performances have been considered as a criterion for selection in Test match cricket. On the other hand, while Vijay has played exceedingly well in harsh conditions, he has hardly got a chance in limited overs because of that. It is time that Dhawan's performances are distinguished clearly too. While he has had a few good innings in Test match cricket, they have mostly come on sub-continental conditions against toothless bowling attacks.

Though KL Rahul did have a few hiccups in South Africa, he has got his form back in the IPL. He has an excellent technique as well as temperament and should perform well in England too.

It would be interesting to see how the team management solve the problem with their openers.