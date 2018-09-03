Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

5 best knocks by Indian batsmen in Asia Cup ODIs

Rohit Sarkar
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
1.94K   //    03 Sep 2018, 13:48 IST

Best 5 knocks by Indian batsmen in Asia Cup ODIs

The 2018 Asia Cup, which is scheduled to kick off from September 15, will see the giants of Asia battle it out on the cricket field to establish their domination over the subcontinent. The tournament, originally scheduled in India, had to be shifted to the UAE to address the issue of Pakistan’s participation considering the political tensions between the two nations.

As per the new guidelines, the tournament will once again be played in the ODI format with the 50-over World Cup scheduled to be held next year. The tournament will see Afghanistan paired up with Bangladesh and Sri Lanka in one group while defending champions India, Pakistan and the winner of the Asia Cup Qualifiers in the other.

The group stage will witness the bottom two teams eliminated and the top two advancing to the Super Four Stage, the winners of which will play each other in the final to take place on September 28. Let us take a look back into the 5 best knocks by Indian batsmen in Asia Cup ODIs.

#5. Sourav Ganguly 135* vs Bangladesh, 2000

Sourav Ganguly’s 135 against Bangladesh in the 2000 Asia Cup in a rain-affected game at Dhaka is one of the best knocks by an Indian captain in Asia Cup history. The game was played over a span of two days with rain interrupting proceedings on the day of the match.

Chasing a stiff target of 250 in the second innings with a strong possibility of Duckworth Lewis coming into play, the Indian skipper stepped up to the occasion and took the attack to a relatively inexperienced Bangladesh bowling attack and played a vital knock of 135 off 124 balls, staying unbeaten till the end.

His knock, which was well supported by Tendulkar, Badani and Azharuddin at the other end ensured that India chased the target comfortably with almost 10 overs to spare to clinch an important win in the tournament.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Asia Cup 2018 Indian Cricket Team Virender Sehwag Virat Kohli
Rohit Sarkar
CONTRIBUTOR
Asia Cup 2018: Top 5 batsmen to watch out for
RELATED STORY
3 magnificent centuries by Virat Kohli in Asia Cup
RELATED STORY
5 Indian players expected to shine in Asia Cup 2018
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup: India's probable playing XI
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: 5 milestones that can be achieved by the...
RELATED STORY
4 Players who can be a surprise inclusion in India's Asia...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: India's predicted XI without Virat Kohli
RELATED STORY
India's expected line up for Asia Cup 2018
RELATED STORY
4 players who need to perform in the Asia Cup for staying...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 players to watch out for in Asia Cup
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Asia Cup 2018
Match 1 | Sat, 15 Sep, 11:30 AM
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
BAN VS SL preview
Match 2 | Sun, 16 Sep, 11:30 AM
Pakistan
TBC
PAK VS TBA preview
Match 3 | Mon, 17 Sep, 11:30 AM
Sri Lanka
Afghanistan
SL VS AFG preview
Match 4 | Tue, 18 Sep, 11:30 AM
India
TBC
IND VS TBA preview
Match 5 | Wed, 19 Sep, 11:30 AM
India
Pakistan
IND VS PAK preview
Match 6 | Thu, 20 Sep, 11:30 AM
Bangladesh
Afghanistan
BAN VS AFG preview
Super Four Match 1 | Fri, 21 Sep, 11:30 AM
A1
B2
TBA VS TBA preview
Super Four Match 2 | Fri, 21 Sep, 11:30 AM
B1
A2
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan ODI Series 2018
Asia Cup 2018 Qualifier
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) Tour Match 2018
Asia Cup 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
India A v Australia A Four-Day Series 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us