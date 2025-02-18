Virat Kohli is set to feature for the fourth time in the Champions Trophy in the upcoming edition. He is the highest run-getter in the history of the tournament among the players in the 2025 edition.

While he has largely been out of form in the recent past, he scored a crucial half-century in the final ODI against England and looked in good touch. India will bank on the senior pro and Virat Kohli will have a vital role to play in the Champions Trophy.

Kohli has scored 529 runs from 13 matches in the history of the tournament and boasts an impressive average of 88.16 with a best score of an unbeaten 96 in the semi-final against Bangladesh in the 2017 edition.

The star Indian batter will have the opportunity to reach several landmarks during the 2025 Champions Trophy.

5 landmarks Virat Kohli can reach in 2025 Champions Trophy

#5 Highest run-scorer in Champions Trophy

As mentioned above, Virat Kohli has scored 529 runs from 13 matches in the history of the Champions Trophy. Former West Indies superstar Chris Gayle has the most runs in the tournament with 791 runs from 17 matches.

Therefore, Kohli needs 263 runs in the upcoming edition to overtake Gayle and become the highest run-scorer in the history of the tournament. India will play three group stage matches and two more games if they make it to the semi-final and final.

#4 Most half-centuries in Champions Trophy

Virat Kohli has scored five half-centuries from thirteen matches in the Champions Trophy so far. Former Indian cricketer and legend Rahul Dravid tops the charts for the most half-centuries in the history of the tournament with six fifties to his name.

If Kohli scores two fifties in this edition, he can become the batter with the most half-centuries in the history of the tournament, leaving behind Rahul Dravid.

#3 Fastest batter to 14,000 runs in ODIs

Virat Kohli, who made his debut in 2008, has played 297 matches for India in the format and has amassed 13963 runs from 285 innings at an average of 57.93 with 50 hundreds and 73 half-centuries.

If Kohli scores 37 runs in the 2025 Champions Trophy, he will become the fastest batter to reach the 14,000-run mark in ODIs. Former cricketers Sachin Tendulkar and Kumar Sangakkara are the only other batters with over 14,000 runs in the format. Tendulkar took 350 innings to get to the milestone while Sangakkara took 378 innings.

#2 Third highest run-getter in international cricket

Virat Kohli has been a prolific run-getter for India in international cricket. Overall, the right-hander has played 545 matches across all formats and has piled on 27,381 runs in his career so far.

The 36-year-old needs just 103 runs to overtake Ricky Ponting and become the third highest run-getter in international cricket. Ponting played 560 matches and amassed 27,483 runs. Sachin Tendulkar (34,357) and Kumar Sangakkara (28,016) are first and second on the list, respectively.

#1 Player with joint most trophies in ICC events

Virat Kohli has won four ICC trophies in his career so far. He first won the U-19 World Cup in 2008, before winning the ODI World Cup in 2011, the Champions Trophy in 2013, and the T20 World Cup in 2024.

Australian legend Ricky Ponting has won five ICC titles as a player, including three ODI World Cups (1999, 2003, 2007) and two Champions Trophy editions (2006 and 2009). If India win the 2025 Champions Trophy, Kohli will become the player with the joint most trophies in ICC events.

