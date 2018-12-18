×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

5 Leading run scorers in 2018 so far in Tests

Sachin Arora
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
534   //    18 Dec 2018, 07:09 IST

Kohli has been the best batsman on display during 2018
Kohli has been the best batsman on display during 2018

2018 has been an interesting year as far as Test cricket is concerned. The trend of home teams dominating the bilateral series' was kept intact during the first half of the year. But the second half of the year saw some upsets in the form of England beating Sri Lanka in Sri Lanka and New Zealand beating Pakistan at their home ground in UAE.

Although 2018 has not been an easy year for batsmen, there have been few exceptional performers who kept on scoring big for their respective countries. Let us take a look at 5 leading run scorers in Test matches during 2018 so far:

#5 FDM Karunaratne (736)

Karunaratne has been the best Sri Lankan batsman lately
Karunaratne has been the best Sri Lankan batsman lately

Easily the most improved Test batsman during the last few years, Karunaratne has been a revelation for Sri Lanka. He has stood tall amongst the ruins of Sri Lankan batting. Karunaratne started off his Test career in an ordinary fashion, but, lately, he has been on a run-scoring spree.

While the rest of the Sri Lankan batting has struggled, Karunaratne has scored 736 runs from 15 innings in 2018 so far, at an average of 52.57 with 1 century and 7 fifties.

1 / 5 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Australia vs India 2018-19 Australia Cricket Team Indian Cricket Team Virat Kohli Joe Root Greatest Cricketers of All Time Virat Kohli Records
Sachin Arora
ANALYST
a chartered accountant, a theatre actor and a former club cricketer who still believes that test cricket is the only form of cricket which will survive the test of time. A keen follower of other sports and Indian athletes. A movie buff and a short story writer.
5 Leading Test centurions in the current era
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India, 2018-19: 3 reasons to play Kuldeep...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Indian wins against Australia in Tests
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Indian victories over Australia in the 21st century
RELATED STORY
5 forgotten fast bowling performances by Indians in...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Virat Kohli knocks against Australia in Test cricket
RELATED STORY
Cricketers who narrowly missed out on scoring three...
RELATED STORY
Border Gavaskar Trophy 2018: 5 Key players for India in...
RELATED STORY
Border Gavaskar Trophy 2018: Records of the current...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19: 7 milestones in sight for...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Australia v India ODI Series 2019
1st T20I | Wed, 21 Nov
AUS 158/4 (17.0 ov)
IND 169/7 (17.0 ov)
Australia win by 4 runs (DLS Method)
AUS VS IND live score
2nd T20I | Fri, 23 Nov
AUS 132/7 (19.0 ov)
IND
No Result
AUS VS IND live score
3rd T20I | Sun, 25 Nov
AUS 164/6 (20.0 ov)
IND 168/4 (19.4 ov)
India win by 6 wickets
AUS VS IND live score
| Tue, 27 Nov
IND 358/10 & 211/2
CAXI 544/10
Match Drawn
IND VS CAXI live score
1st Test | Wed, 05 Dec
IND 250/10 & 307/10
AUS 235/10 & 291/10
India win by 31 runs
IND VS AUS live score
2nd Test
AUS 326/10 & 243/10
IND 283/10 & 117/5 (46.0 ov)
LIVE
Day 5 | India need 170 runs to win
AUS VS IND live score
3rd Test | Tue, 25 Dec, 11:30 PM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
4th Test | Wed, 02 Jan, 11:30 PM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
1st ODI | Sat, 12 Jan, 02:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
2nd ODI | Tue, 15 Jan, 03:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
3rd ODI | Fri, 18 Jan, 02:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Australia v India ODI Series 2019
Australia v India Test Series 2018/19
New Zealand v Sri Lanka Test Series 2018
New Zealand v Sri Lanka ODI Series 2019
New Zealand v Sri Lanka Twenty20 2019
Bangladesh v Windies ODI Series 2018
Bangladesh v Windies Twenty20 Series 2018
South Africa v Pakistan Test Series 2018/19
Australian Domestic Other Matches 2018/2019
England in West Indies Tour Matches 2019
Rebel Women's Big Bash League 2018/2019
KFC T20 Big Bash League 2018/2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us