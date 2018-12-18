5 Leading run scorers in 2018 so far in Tests

Sachin Arora

Kohli has been the best batsman on display during 2018

2018 has been an interesting year as far as Test cricket is concerned. The trend of home teams dominating the bilateral series' was kept intact during the first half of the year. But the second half of the year saw some upsets in the form of England beating Sri Lanka in Sri Lanka and New Zealand beating Pakistan at their home ground in UAE.

Although 2018 has not been an easy year for batsmen, there have been few exceptional performers who kept on scoring big for their respective countries. Let us take a look at 5 leading run scorers in Test matches during 2018 so far:

#5 FDM Karunaratne (736)

Karunaratne has been the best Sri Lankan batsman lately

Easily the most improved Test batsman during the last few years, Karunaratne has been a revelation for Sri Lanka. He has stood tall amongst the ruins of Sri Lankan batting. Karunaratne started off his Test career in an ordinary fashion, but, lately, he has been on a run-scoring spree.

While the rest of the Sri Lankan batting has struggled, Karunaratne has scored 736 runs from 15 innings in 2018 so far, at an average of 52.57 with 1 century and 7 fifties.

