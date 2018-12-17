×
5 Leading Test centurions in the current era

Ashwin Srinivasa
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
885   //    17 Dec 2018, 18:41 IST

Image result for virat kohli

Test centuries are regarded as a unique distinction. Out of the 4000+ cricketers who have played Test cricket, only 44 cricketers have scored over 20 Test centuries till date. Sachin Tendulkar is the only player in cricket history to be part of the elite 50-century club, whereas Jacques Kallis and Ricky Ponting are part of the 40-century club with 45 and 41 tons respectively.

10 players are a part of the illustrious 30-century club started by the great Sunil Gavaskar, which currently includes Kumar Sangakkara, Rahul Dravid, Brian Lara, Mahela Jayawardena, Younis Khan, Alastair Cook, Steve Waugh, Matthew Hayden and Shiv Chanderpaul.

The above list includes some former greats who have retired from the game. However, among the players who are actively playing cricket, none of them has breached the 30-century mark.

Let us see who leads the pack for Test centuries among the players who are currently playing Test cricket.

#5 Kane Williamson - 19 centuries


Related image

Part of the modern day "Fab 4", Kane Williamson is a champion batsman who also captains the New Zealand Test side. Williamson burst onto the scene after a successful U-19 World Cup in 2008, after which he was inducted in the New Zealand Test side. He started off with a bang in 2010 scoring a debut hundred against India in Ahmedabad on a turning track.

Over the years, Williamson has built up a reputation as a consistent run-getter in all conditions across the world. He has scored Test centuries in New Zealand, Australia, India, England, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Zimbabwe, West Indies and UAE. If Williamson is successful in scoring a Test hundred in South Africa, he will be the third player after Rahul Dravid and Younis Khan to score Test hundreds in all the Test-playing nations.

With his technical prowess and stroke-making ability, he is already leading the illustrious list of Test centurions for New Zealand. King Kane is sure to make many more centuries in the years to come.

