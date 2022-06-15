5 legendary cricketers who don't have an autobiography

Cricket, they say, is a game of glorious uncertainties. Thus cricketers, big or small, have a story to tell, some of which are rather fascinating. Over the years, a number of players have come out with their autobiographies in an endeavor to share their journey on and off the field with fans.

From Sunil Gavaskar's iconic ’Sunny Days' to Sourav Ganguly’s ‘A Century is Not Enough’ and Sachin Tendulkar’s ‘Playing It My Way’, Indian cricketing legends have opened up on their life stories through their respective autobiographies.

If we look at world cricket, Shoaib Akhtar, the late Shane Warne, Kevin Pietersen, Ricky Ponting and Michael Holding, among many others, have also written their stories in their own words.

A few legends of the game, though, are yet to traverse the story-telling path. In this feature, we take a look at five great cricketers who are yet to write their autobiography.

#5 Jacques Kallis

Former South African all-rounder Jacques Kallis. Pic: Getty Images

One of the greatest all-rounders the game has ever produced, South African legend Jacques Kallis was always the reserved kind on the cricket field. He believed in going about his job in a silent manner and yet ended up putting together an enviable international record. Even post-retirement, he has been happy staying away from the limelight.

Due to his reticent nature, Kallis might not be tempted to write his autobiography yet. However, an international career that saw him plunder over 25,000 runs and claim 577 wickets is a story in itself.

Disha Shetty @disha_shetty Would also want Jacques Kallis, erstwhile quiet and recluse off the field, to come up with his autobiography. Would also want Jacques Kallis, erstwhile quiet and recluse off the field, to come up with his autobiography.

For sure, the Proteas legend will have a lot of inspiration to share with the younger generation. He could also shed some light on the racial discrimination allegations that have hit South African cricket in recent years.

#4 Rahul Dravid

Former Indian captain Rahul Dravid. Pic: Getty Images

There have been a few biographies on Rahul Dravid, the former Indian captain and current head coach. However, cricket fans would be eager to hear his story in his own words. Dravid is one of the most respected cricketers in the world. Despite the fame he has achieved over the last two decades, he has remained unchanged and down to earth, making him the perfect role model for the younger generation.

Speaking of his cricketing achievements, Dravid has amassed 13,288 runs in Tests and 10,889 in ODIs, a format in which his credentials were often questioned. He was the captain when India won a Test series in England for the last time - 2007.

"The Wall" was in charge when the Greg Chappell fiasco took place and threatened to divide Indian cricket. We have heard about the controversy from Ganguly, VVS Laxman and Tendulkar. Perhaps, it’s Dravid's turn now, although knowing the man, he might as well give the chapter a miss!

#3 Kumar Sangakkara

Sri Lankan legend Kumar Sangakkara. Pic: Getty Images

Sri Lankan great Kumar Sangakkara epitomizes the term "articulate" in cricketing circles. Sangakkara’s eloquent manner of speaking is a gift that very few cricketers possess. As such, his autobiography is something that could flow just like his sublime stroke play. Mind you, Sangakkara was sharp-witted as well and had his fair share of verbal battles on the cricket field. Thus, he would have a lot to write about.

As a batter, Sangakkara is perhaps Sri Lanka’s best-ever. He finished his career with 12,400 from 134 Tests and 14234 runs in 404 ODIs. He was also the man of the final in the 2014 T20 World Cup for his unbeaten half-century.

Sangakkara is presently the Director of Cricket with the IPL franchise, the Rajasthan Royals (RR). He will have a few tales to share from there as well.

#2 Virender Sehwag

Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag. Pic: Getty Images

Former Indian batter Virender Sehwag was a maverick in every sense. He redefined the way openers batted in Test cricket and is credited with bringing crowds back into the traditional format. In any situation, Sehwag was prepared to take that risk to try and get on top of the bowling. The ploy did not always work, but when it did, the results were incredible.

If we glance at Sehwag’s international career, he amassed 8586 runs in 104 Tests with two triple hundreds and 8273 runs in 251 ODIs. The figures prove that Sehwag’s antics were rather successful.

Sandeep Bhardwaj @srajb

Sehwag's autobiography will jump from page number 94 to 100, 194 to 200, 294 to 300.

#VirenderSehwag #Tests #INDvPAK #Cricket #India On this day in 2004, 'Sultan of Multan' Virender Sehwag became the first Indian to smash a triple century in Tests.Sehwag's autobiography will jump from page number 94 to 100, 194 to 200, 294 to 300. #Sehwag On this day in 2004, 'Sultan of Multan' Virender Sehwag became the first Indian to smash a triple century in Tests.Sehwag's autobiography will jump from page number 94 to 100, 194 to 200, 294 to 300. #Sehwag #VirenderSehwag #Tests #INDvPAK #Cricket #India https://t.co/dY4zS13LX9

Apart from being a dasher of the cricket ball, the 43-year-old was also known for his offbeat demeanor. He sang while taking strike and did not mind having a conversation with the opposition. Sehwag’s autobiography has all the ingredients for being a blockbuster.

#1 MS Dhoni

Former Indian captain MS Dhoni. Pic: Getty Images

It is rather amazing that there has been a biopic on MS Dhoni but the man himself is yet to write his autobiography. Having said that, it is not surprising since the veteran keeper-batter is known for his unpredictability on and off the field. No one expected him to retire from Test cricket during the tour of Australia in 2014. Everyone expected him to hang up his boots after the 2019 World Cup. But he waited until August 15, 2020 and then announced his retirement via a social media post.

There is so much to read about Dhoni, the man from Ranchi who captured the attention of the cricketing world. The only captain to win all three white-ball ICC trophies, innumerable match-winning knocks and unending memories. There have been a few controversies along the way as well, which have been avoided in various books written about the man and even in the movie.

If Dhoni does decide to write his autobiography one day, expect a few surprises! That’s just the Mahi way.

