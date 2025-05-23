5 legendary Indian cricketers who scored fewer Test runs than Angelo Mathews ft. Rohit Sharma

Veteran Sri Lankan all-rounder Angelo Mathews has announced his retirement from Test cricket. The 37-year-old will play his final Test against Bangladesh before calling it quits.

Sri Lanka are set to host Bangladesh for a Test series. The first Test will begin on June 17 at Galle, which is set to be the final game in the longest format for Angelo Mathews.

The all-rounder put up a social media post announcing his retirement from Test cricket after playing the first upcoming Test against Bangladesh.

Mathews made his Test debut back in 2009 against Pakistan at the very same venue - Galle. He went on to establish himself among the greats from Sri Lanka to have played all formats, particularly Test cricket. He has represented his nation in 118 Tests so far and has accumulated 8167 runs at an average of 44.62 with 16 hundreds and 45 half-centuries.

On that note, let us take a look at five legendary Indian cricketers who scored fewer Test runs than Angelo Mathews.

Star Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma also announced his Test retirement recently, just ahead of India's tour of England in June this year. Rohit made his debut in the longest format in 2013 and even went on to captain the side towards the end stage of his Test career.

The right-hander played 67 Tests for India from 2013 to 2024, with the Australia tour being his final series. In 67 matches, he scored 4301 runs from 116 innings at an average of 40.57 with 12 hundreds and 18 half-centuries to his name. Thus, Rohit ended his Test career with way lesser runs in the format than Angelo Mathews.

#4 MS Dhoni

Former Indian wicketkeeper-batter, skipper and among the greatest cricketers of all time, MS Dhoni made his Test debut in 2005. Dhoni led the Test team for several years before announcing his retirement from the format in 2014.

Like Rohit, MS Dhoni's final Test series also came in Australia, where he had announced his decision to retire from the format mid-way through the series. Dhoni played 90 Tests for India and from 144 innings, made 4876 runs at an average of 38.09 with six tons and 33 half-centuries. Dhoni also ended his career in Tests with way fewer runs than Angelo Mathews in the format.

Legendary cricketer and former Indian top-order batter Gundappa Viswanath was among the finest to have embraced the game of cricket. The right-hander from Karnataka made his Test debut for India way back in 1969 against Australia at Kanpur.

Gundappa Viswanath retired from the format in 1983. He played 91 Tests for India and batted in 155 innings, scoring 6080 runs at an average of 41.93 with 14 hundreds and 35 half-centuries. Despite being among the legendary cricketers of all time, Viswanath also has fewer Test runs than the Sri Lankan all-rounder.

#2 Mohammad Azharuddin

Former Indian batter and captain Mohammad Azharuddin had announced his arrival to Test cricket in style with three hundreds in his first three Tests. As he finished, Azharuddin scored a hundred in his final Test as well. He made his Test debut against England in 1985.

The right-hander went on to play 99 Tests for India, falling just one short of a century of Tests. Azharuddin scored 6215 runs from 147 innings at an average of 45.03 with 22 tons and 21 fifties to his name. He is another big name on this list who ended with fewer Test runs than Angelo Mathews.

Former Indian all-rounder and skipper Sourav Ganguly was an influential figure in Indian cricket, bringing about a new spark and change in approach. Ganguly even led the Test team and made his debut in 1996 against England at the iconic Lord's. He played his last Test against Australia at Nagpur in 2008.

Ganguly played 113 Tests for India and scored 7212 runs from 188 innings at an average of 42.17 with 16 hundreds and 35 fifties. The left-hander comes the closest to Angelo Mathews on this list, but also ended his Test career with lesser runs than the Sri Lankan.

