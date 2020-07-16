5 legendary players who didn't play enough Test cricket

The Test format is the most challenging form of cricket, and requires immense amounts of concentration and fitness. However, due to its slow-paced nature and relative lack of flashiness, Test cricket briefly threatened to be discarded before the ICC introduced the World Test Championship.

Over the years, we have seen many players excel in limited-overs formats only to disappoint in the longest format of the game. Technical issues, a lack of consistency, and limited adaptability to conditions are some of the common reasons for players not reaching their potential in Test cricket.

Some cricketers have even been unable to sustain that toll it takes on their body, and have opted out of the format to prolong their career in ODIs and T20s.

In this article, we take a look at 5 legendary cricketers who didn't play enough Test matches (less than 50 Tests).

#5 Lance Klusener

Lance Klusener was a dynamic all-rounder in ODIs

Lance Klusener was an enigma when he was active international cricket. Apart from his big-hitting abilities with the bat and useful medium-pacers with the ball, the South African was a quiet personality who played his cards close to his chest.

However, despite his great ODI career as a finisher, Klusener played only 49 Tests for the Proteas. After picking up 8/64 on debut against India at the Eden Gardens, many expected the all-rounder to reach the stature Jacques Kallis would later achieve.

But Klusener's Test career never quite took off, with an average of 32.86 with the bat and only 80 wickets with the ball. Since retiring, he has been using his excellent reading of the game and tactical acumen as a coach, and was even appointed the coach of the Afghanistan national cricket team last year.