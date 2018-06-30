Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
5 lethal Indian bowlers who could destroy the English batting line up

Dibyadarshan Pati
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
524   //    30 Jun 2018, 23:52 IST

Let's admit it. Since 2007, almost all of India's outings in the British soil have been disappointing. Except for the 2013 Champions trophy, there's nearly nothing to cherish about. Some individual heroics have provided consolation but that hardly proves anything. The Englishmen have literally toyed with Indian batsmen and bowlers. For years, India didn't have the appropriate arsenal up its sleeve for success in there.

But this time around, things have changed for better. India, once known especially for its spin weaponry, has managed to produce some exceptional speedsters. Then there are the wrist spinners who have been rampaging every batting line up. We owe a great deal to the grand Indian Premier League for these precious finds. It has proven to be the ultimate platform for a talent showcase. Newbies get to perform against the finest of hitters, get hit all around and learn to deliver under pressure.

Enough talking for now. Let's have a look at the bowlers who possess the capability of tormenting the English side with their impressive skill sets.

5. Umesh Yadav

Umesh Yadav appeals
He was out of the team for a while but came back roaring just in time. It was again the IPL where he got to prove himself. Throughout the tournament, he remained among the top contenders for the purple cap and finished 4 short with 20 wickets under his belt. In the very next international outing against Afghanistan, he showed why he is counted among the best Indian speedsters. With magnificent outswingers and inswingers, he badly troubled the newcomers and bagged 4 scalps. In the process, he also hit the 100 wicket landmark in test cricket which only 7 other Indian speedsters have managed to achieve. When given a chance in the 2nd T20 International against Ireland, he impressed immediately registering a two-fer.

What to expect?

When given opportunity, expect Umesh Yadav 2.0 to grab it with both hands. He has the hunger to prove himself which he himself admitted in a recent press conference. He has the speed and swing. With a better control over his line and length, he could prove to be a hard pill to digest for the English batsmen.

