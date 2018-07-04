5 lowest Test innings of all time

Test cricket does bring with it the element of surprise with every game and it amazes everyone with different stats, different numbers in almost every innings and every day. Sometimes they are good records and sometimes they are records teams (or players) would not be proud of.

And Bangladesh registered one such unwanted record as they were bundled out for a mere 43 on the first day of the first Test against West Indies in Antigua. It is the 10th lowest score in Test cricket history and the 3rd lowest in the first innings of a Test match. This 43 is also the lowest total against West Indies.

Some unwanted records tumbled for Bangladesh in this innings of 43 but here let’s take a look back at 5 of the lowest Test innings in cricket history.

#5 36 - Australia vs England, Birmingham (1902) and South Africa vs Australia, Melbourne (1932)