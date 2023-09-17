5 lowest totals in ODI Asia Cup history ft. Sri Lanka

India defeated Sri Lanka by 10 wickets in the final of the 2023 Asia Cup. They have now won the tournament eight (seven in ODIs) times, while Sri Lanka have won it on six (five in ODIs) occasions.

India have had a terrific Asia Cup campaign this year. They beat Nepal, Pakistan, Sri Lanka on route to the final - breaking several records in the process.

This piece explores the five lowest totals in ODI Asia Cup history.

#1 Sri Lanka - 50, Colombo 2023

Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bat first against India in the ongoing final of the Asia Cup. Jasprit Bumrah opened the account for India, dismissing Kusal Perera in the first over of the innings.

However, Mohammed Siraj proved to be the game changer. He returned with figures of 6/21 in seven overs. He bowled a terrific opening spell, but the highlight of the innings was the fourth over. He picked up four wickets in six deliveries.

Hardik Pandya cleaned up the tail, picking up three wickets and restricting the hosts to just 50 runs in 15.2 overs. India are now on the verge of winning their first major tournament since the 2018 Asia Cup.

#2 Bangladesh - 87, Dhaka 2000

Bangladesh played Pakistan in the 4th match of the 2000 edition. They were asked to bowl first by the visitors. Pakistan made the most of the first innings, as they posted 320/3. Imran Nazir and Mohammad Yousuf top scored with 80 runs each.

In response, Bangladesh were 47/1 in 13.2 overs. However, the Pakistan bowling unit triggered a collapse - 9/40 in the next 20 overs.

Abdul Razzaq was the pick of the bowlers with three wickets. Azhar Mahmood also took 2 wickets, while Wasim Akram, Arshad Khan and Mohammad Akram took one each.

#3 Bangladesh - 94, Moratuwa 1986

Bangladesh were put in to bat first by Pakistan. Wasim Akram was the best bowler of the innings, as he returned with figures of 4/19 in nine overs. He was well supported by star bowler Abdul Qadir and skipper Imran Khan, who took three and two wickets each respectively.

Shaheedur Rahman top scored for Bangladesh with a fighting 37 off 60 deliveries. Pakistan won the game by seven wickets, chasing the target in 32.1 overs.

#4 Sri Lanka - 96, Sharjah 1984

Sri Lanka played against India in the first edition of the Asia Cup. They were still in the early days of top-flight cricket, while India came into the competition as World Cup winners.

Bowling first, Chetan Sharma (3/22) and Madan Lal (3/11) took three wickets each. Manoj Prabhakar (2/16) and Ravi Shastri (1/13) also played their part well. Surinder Khanna finished things off with an unbeaten 51.

#5 Bangladesh - 99, Chattogram 1988

Bangladesh batted first at home. However, a three-wicket haul from Arshad Ayub meant that the hosts were restricted to a below 100 total in this Asia Cup encounter. The rest of the bowling attack also picked up a wicket each.

Navjot Singh Sidhu scored an unbeaten half-century, as India won the match by nine wickets with 24 overs to spare.