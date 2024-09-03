5 major disappointments for Pakistan in 2-0 series defeat vs Bangladesh

Pakistan have suffered a shocking 2-0 Test series loss to Bangladesh at home, marking one of the lowest points in their cricketing history. On Tuesday, September 3, Bangladesh chased down a target of 185 runs with six wickets in hand to win the second Test in Rawalpindi and create history.

Fittingly, Mushfiqur Rahim and Shakib Al Hasan, two of the legends of Bangladesh cricket, who have been through many ups and downs together, were at the crease when the winning runs came. Set to chase 185, Bangladesh went to stumps on Day 4 at 42-0. They completed a clinical win on Day 5 to stun the home team.

Earlier, Bangladesh won the toss and bowled first. They held Pakistan to 274 as Mehidy Hasan Miraz claimed 5-61. Pakistan reduced the visitors to 26-6, but Bangladesh made a sensational comeback to post 262. Litton Das scored 138 and Mehidy Hasan 78. Hasan Mahmud (5-43) and Nahid Rana (4-44) then combined to bowl out Pakistan for 172, putting Bangladesh on course for a historic triumph.

Trending

With Bangladesh registering a memorable 2-0 Test triumph over Pakistan, we look at five players who were major disappointments for the home side.

#1 Babar Azam

Babar Azam has been struggling for runs in Test cricket. (Image Credits: Getty Images)

Former Pakistan captain Babar Azam had a horrendous serious with the bat. He always looked under the pump with the willow in hand and did not manage a single half-century in the two-match Test series.

In four innings, Babar totaled 64 runs at a poor average of 16. The right-handed batter was dismissed for 0 & 22 in the first Test in Rawalpindi. He got a start in the first innings of the second Test, but fell for 31, trapped lbw by Shakib. In the second innings, he managed only 11, bringing an end to a woeful Test series.

Babar has been struggling in Test cricket for a while now. Since the start of 2023, he has scored only 317 runs in eight matches at an average of 21.13, with a best of 41. His last Test ton came against New Zealand in Karachi in December 2022.

#2 Shan Masood

Shan Masood was poor as batter and leader. (Image Credits: Getty Images)

Pakistan skipper Shan Masood was a huge disappointment both as a batter and leader. As captain, he was unimaginative and allowed the game to drift away more than once. Not many teams lose a Test after reducing the opposition to 26-6. Masood and Co. somehow managed to end up on the wrong side of the result.

Expand Tweet

If we look at Masood's batting effort in the series, he scored 105 runs in four innings at an average of 26.25. The left-hander was dismissed for 6 & 14 in the first Test. He scored 57 in the first innings of the second Test, but could not carry on. Masood was out for 28 in the second essay as Pakistan's batting crumbled.

Having played 35 Tests, the 34-year-old has an average of under 30, which is unacceptable. His place as a player and leader will come under the scanner rather heavily in the wake of the debacle against Bangladesh.

#3 Abdullah Shafique

Abdullah Shafique failed to score a single half-century. (Image Credits: Getty Images)

Pakistan opener Abdullah Shafique had a hugely disappointing Test series. He failed to get the team off to solid starts, thus putting additional pressure on the middle and lower-order. In four innings, he managed a paltry 42 runs at an extremely poor average of 10.50.

The 24-year-old fell for single-figure scores during three of his four visits to the crease. The right-hander scored 2 & 37 in the first Test and followed it up with scores of 0 & 3 as Pakistan's batting crumbled in the second Test. Undoubtedly, the hosts would have had much better expectations from the talented batter.

#4 Shaheen Shah Afridi

Shaheen Shah Afridi was dropped for the second Test against Bangladesh. (Image Credits: Getty Images)

Seasoned left-arm pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi played only the first Test of the series but failed to make too much of an impact in it. Afridi claimed two wickets at an average of 48. He bowled 30 overs in Bangladesh's first innings and registered figures of 2-88.

Expand Tweet

The 24-year-old, however, failed to claim early wickets, which would have put pressure on the opposition. He claimed the eighth and ninth wicket to fall in Bangladesh's first innings, dismissing Hasan Mahmud and Mehidy Hasan. There were mixed views over the decision to leave out Afridi for the second Test, but the fact cannot be denied that the Pakistan pacer has been struggling for rhythm.

#5 Mohammad Ali

Pakistan pacer Mohammad Ali featured in both Test matches against Bangladesh but lacked the desired penetration. In three innings, he claimed two wickets at an average of 72.50. His lack of effectiveness hurt the hosts' campaign, particularly with Afridi also struggling.

Ali registered figures of 2-88 from 31 overs in the first Test in Rawalpindi. The 31-year-old went wicketless in the second Test. He ended with figures of 0-20 from seven overs in the first innings and 0-37 from 17 overs in the second essay.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️