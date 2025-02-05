5 major milestones that can be broken by Indian players during the IND vs ENG 2025 ODI series

The ODI series between India and England will start on Thursday, February 6, at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur. International cricket returns to Nagpur after a long time and fans are expected to turn up in large numbers for the first one-dayer between India and England.

The second ODI will take place at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack on February 9, while the third ODI will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on February 12. This will be India's last ODI series before the Champions Trophy, which is why the entire nation is looking forward to the three ODIs.

While India will try to finalize their team combinations from the upcoming three ODIs, some of the team members are approaching milestones and records. Here's a list of five major records the Indian players can make in the upcoming ODI series.

#1 Virat Kohli can break Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar's all time record

Star batter Virat Kohli will make his return to international cricket after playing Ranji Trophy for Delhi. Kohli struggled for runs in the domestic game and also had a dismal outing at the Border-Gavaskar Trophy that he played before the Ranji Trophy game.

However, considering how consistent Kohli has been in the 50-over format, it should not be a surprise if he scores big against England. Kohli needs 94 runs to complete 14,000 runs in ODIs. He has batted in 283 innings so far.

Sachin Tendulkar owns the record for the fastest batter to 14,000 ODI runs, having achieved the feat in 350 innings. If Virat touches the milestone in the upcoming series, he will break Tendulkar's record.

#2 Rohit Sharma can break Sachin Tendulkar's record

Indian captain Rohit Sharma is on the verge of completing 11,000 runs in ODI cricket. The 37-year-old has 10,866 runs in his account at the moment, and he needs 134 more runs to reach the milestone.

Sachin Tendulkar completed 11,000 runs in 276 innings, and he holds the second place on the fastest to 11,000 runs list. Sharma has batted in 257 innings thus far. If Sharma scores 134 runs against England, he will overtake Tendulkar on the all-time list.

#3 Virat Kohli can break MS Dhoni's record

Former Indian skipper MS Dhoni currently owns the record for the most ODI runs for India against England. Dhoni aggregated 1,546 runs in 48 matches against the English outfit.

Virat Kohli has scored 1,340 runs in 36 matches so far. If he scores 207 runs in the upcoming series, he will overtake Dhoni and become the new No.1 batter on the all-time list.

#4 Ravindra Jadeja can break James Anderson's record

Legendary English pacer James Anderson holds the record for the most wickets in India vs England ODIs. The right-arm pace bowler took 40 wickets in 31 innings at an economy rate of 5.17 against India.

Ravindra Jadeja currently holds the second spot on the all-time list with 39 wickets. If he takes two wickets in the upcoming three ODIs, he will break Anderson's record.

#5 Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma can break Yuvraj Singh's record

Former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh holds the record for the most ODI centuries for India against England. The left-handed batter touched triple figures four times in the 50-over format against England.

Virat Kohli currently has three ODI centuries against England. Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma has two centuries against England. It will be interesting to see if either of the two batters can break Yuvraj's record.

