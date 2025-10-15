5 major milestones/records Rohit Sharma can achieve in AUS vs IND 2025 ODIs

Veteran India batter Rohit Sharma is set to return to action in the upcoming three-match ODI series against Australia, scheduled to begin on Sunday, October 19, in Perth. This will mark the 38-year-old’s first appearance in international cricket since leading the Men in Blue to glory in the 2025 Champions Trophy.

However, Rohit will not return as captain for the Australia series. The Mumbai batter was relieved of his captaincy duties when the BCCI announced the squad in early October, naming his opening partner Shubman Gill as the new skipper.

Rohit will be aiming to continue his brilliance as a batter. The ace cricketer has featured in 273 ODIs, amassing 11,168 runs in 265 innings at an average of 48.76 and a strike rate of 92.80. He has recorded 58 fifties and 32 centuries, with a highest score of 264.

As the India opener gears up for his international return, here are five major milestones and records Rohit Sharma can achieve in the AUS vs IND 2025 ODIs.

#1 Eight more maximums to become the player with the most sixes in ODI cricket

In his 273-match ODI career so far, Rohit Sharma has struck 344 maximums, the most by any Indian in the format. The opening batter now needs eight more hits to become the player with the most sixes in 50-over cricket.

Currently, the record is held by former Pakistani all-rounder Shahid Afridi, who hit 351 sixes in 398 ODIs.

#2 Rohit Sharma requires 54 more runs to become India’s third-highest run-scorer in ODIs

Since making his ODI debut in 2007, Rohit Sharma has been a mainstay for India, amassing 11,168 runs in 273 matches. The Mumbai batter now requires just 54 more runs to surpass former captain Sourav Ganguly (11,121) and become India’s third-highest run-scorer in ODIs.

The top two spots are held by legend Sachin Tendulkar (18,426) and star cricketer Virat Kohli (14,181).

#3 One more hundred will make him the third Indian to reach 50 centuries across formats

Rohit Sharma has scored 32 centuries in ODIs, 12 in Tests, and five in T20Is before retiring from the latter two formats.

He currently has 49 international centuries, and one more would take his tally to 50, making him only the third Indian to reach this milestone across formats, after Sachin Tendulkar (100) and Virat Kohli (82).

#4 Can become the first player to hit 100 sixes against Australia in ODIs

While Rohit Sharma is already on the verge of becoming the player with the most sixes in ODI cricket, needing just eight more, he also has a chance to become the first cricketer to hit 100 sixes against Australia in the upcoming series.

He has so far smacked 88 maximums in 46 innings against the six-time world champions and needs 12 more to reach this milestone.

#5 One century will equal Sachin Tendulkar’s record for most hundreds against Australia

India legend Sachin Tendulkar holds the record for the most centuries (9) against Australia in ODI cricket. India opener Rohit Sharma is on the verge of equaling this record, having already hit eight centuries.

Rohit has featured in 46 ODIs against Australia, scoring 2,407 runs at an average of 57.30 with a strike rate of 96.01, including nine fifties and eight centuries.

