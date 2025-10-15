5 major milestones/records Virat Kohli can achieve in AUS vs IND 2025 ODIs

Virat Kohli is set to return to action during the upcoming ODI series against Australia. Team India will play three ODIs Down Under beginning October 19. Kohli, who last played international cricket during the 2025 Champions Trophy, will be seen once again in Indian colors.

The veteran batter has always enjoyed batting in Australia. He has scored a lot of runs Down Under and will be expected to do the same this time around. Virat Kohli has scored 1327 runs from 29 ODIs in Australia. These runs have come at an average of 51.03 with five hundreds and six half-centuries.

The 36-year-old displayed fine form in the 2025 Champions Trophy. He scored 218 runs from five matches at an average of 54.50 with a hundred and a half-century. It will be interesting to see if he can replicate his form in Australia.

On that note, here are five records/milestones Virat Kohli can achieve during the upcoming ODI series against Australia.

#5 Most ODI centuries away from home

Virat Kohli has scored 51 hundreds in ODI cricket in his career so far. Out of these, 27 centuries have come away from home. These include five in Australia, six in Bangladesh, one each in England, New Zealand, Zimbabwe, and the UAE, five in Sri Lanka, four in the West Indies, and three in South Africa.

Kohli could become the batter with the most ODI centuries away from home. He needs a century in each ODI in Australia to reach 30 tons. If he does so, he will surpass the legendary Sachin Tendulkar, who has 29 ODI centuries away from home. Even if he scores two tons, he will be on par with Sachin.

#4 Third player to score 1500+ boundaries in ODIs

Virat Kohli has scored a lot of his runs in the format through boundaries. He has hit 1325 fours and 152 sixes so far. In total, he has 1477 boundaries in ODIs so far. Kohli could become only the third player to score over 1500 boundaries in the format. He needs just 24 boundaries to breach the 1500-mark.

The veteran could become only the third player in ODIs to score more than 1500 boundaries. If he does so, he will join Sachin Tendulkar and Sanath Jayasuriya in this elite list.

#3 Most centuries in a single format

As mentioned earlier, Virat Kohli has 51 ODI hundreds to his name so far. These are the most by any player in the format. He could also become the only player to have the most centuries in a single format overall.

Notably, he is on par with Sachin Tendulkar, who scored 51 tons in Test cricket, the most by a player in the format. Therefore, if Kohli scores one century in the three ODIs, he will overtake Sachin and become the player with the most centuries in a single format.

#2 Most runs in white-ball cricket (ODIs and T20Is)

Virat Kohli has had a phenomenal record with the bat in white-ball cricket. He has been a prolific scorer in ODIs and T20Is. Kohli has 14181 ODI runs and 4188 T20I runs. Combining both formats, he has 18369 runs in international white-ball cricket.

Kohli is just 68 runs away from becoming the player with the most runs in white-ball cricket. He is currently behind Sachin Tendulkar, who scored 18436 runs combined (18426 in ODIs and 10 from a single T20I).

#1 Second-highest run-scorer in ODIs

Virat Kohli has amassed 14181 runs from 302 ODIs so far. These runs have come at an average of 57.88 with 51 tons and 74 fifties. Kohli is currently third on the list of most runs scored in ODI cricket.

He is behind Sri Lankan legend Kumar Sangakkara, who scored 14234 runs from 404 matches with 25 hundreds and 93 fifties. Therefore, Kohli needs 54 runs to overtake Sangakkara and become the second-highest run-scorer in the format. Sachin is at the top with 18426 runs.

