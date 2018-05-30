Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

5 memorable Anil Kumble moments on the cricket field

Five memorable Anil Kumble moments on the cricket field.

meit sampat
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10 30 May 2018, 16:05 IST
758

CRICKET-WIS-IND
Anil Kumble has been the most successful bowler for India in international cricket

Anil Kumble, nicknamed Jumbo has been the most successful bowler to have played the game of cricket for India. Kumble bagged 619 wickets in 132 Tests at an average of 29.65 which has been the highest for any Indian bowler in Tests and only third highest in history of Test cricket.

In ODIs, Kumble has bagged 337 wickets in 271 ODIs at an average of 30.89 which also is the highest for any Indian bowler in ODIs. The champion bowler has led India to many victories in international cricket during his playing days. Here is taking a look at five such memorable Anil Kumble moments on the cricket field.

#5. The Wounded Warrior, Antigua, 2002:


CRICKET-INDIA-WEST INDIES-KUMBLE
Kumble bowled with a broken jaw and dismissed Brian Lara in that spell

In a Test match against the West Indies in Antigua in 2002, Anil Kumble was hit by a bouncer by Merv Dillon and as a result of which had a broken jaw.

Kumble, undisturbed by the blow, batted bravely for another 20 minutes. But the true braveness was seen when Kumble bowled 14 continuous overs with a broken jaw and even dismissed the star West Indian batsman Brian Lara in that spell.

The spell of 14 overs by Anil Kumble is regarded as one of the bravest acts in the history of Test cricket.


Indian Cricket Team Anil Kumble
Page 1 of 5 Next
5 memorable moments from Anil Kumble's career
RELATED STORY
5 things for which every cricket fan will always remember...
RELATED STORY
10 memorable cricket moments that have occurred at...
RELATED STORY
Anil Kumble: The outcast who won over the world
RELATED STORY
5 best moments of Anil Kumble's tenure as coach of Team...
RELATED STORY
5 players who blossomed under Anil Kumble
RELATED STORY
9 memorable moments in Indian cricket that happened at...
RELATED STORY
Jumbo Performances - Top 10 Test bowling performances of...
RELATED STORY
5 cricketers who battled on-field injuries with heroism
RELATED STORY
Reminiscing Anil Kumble's Top 5 Performances
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...