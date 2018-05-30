5 memorable Anil Kumble moments on the cricket field

Five memorable Anil Kumble moments on the cricket field.

meit sampat ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 30 May 2018, 16:05 IST 758 Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Anil Kumble has been the most successful bowler for India in international cricket

Anil Kumble, nicknamed Jumbo has been the most successful bowler to have played the game of cricket for India. Kumble bagged 619 wickets in 132 Tests at an average of 29.65 which has been the highest for any Indian bowler in Tests and only third highest in history of Test cricket.

In ODIs, Kumble has bagged 337 wickets in 271 ODIs at an average of 30.89 which also is the highest for any Indian bowler in ODIs. The champion bowler has led India to many victories in international cricket during his playing days. Here is taking a look at five such memorable Anil Kumble moments on the cricket field.

#5. The Wounded Warrior, Antigua, 2002:

Kumble bowled with a broken jaw and dismissed Brian Lara in that spell

In a Test match against the West Indies in Antigua in 2002, Anil Kumble was hit by a bouncer by Merv Dillon and as a result of which had a broken jaw.

Kumble, undisturbed by the blow, batted bravely for another 20 minutes. But the true braveness was seen when Kumble bowled 14 continuous overs with a broken jaw and even dismissed the star West Indian batsman Brian Lara in that spell.

The spell of 14 overs by Anil Kumble is regarded as one of the bravest acts in the history of Test cricket.