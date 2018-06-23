Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
5 memorable clashes in ODIs between India and England 

Epic clashes between India and England in ODIs over the years.

sourabh humbarwadi
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10 23 Jun 2018, 13:46 IST
717

There are two major rivalries in cricket. One being the Ashes series which is played between Australia and England. And the second one is between India and Pakistan. Every cricket fan looks forward to these mouth-watering clashes. However, there is one more underrated rivalry, and it is between India and England. Given the history involved between these two nations, the match-up becomes interesting.

Sourav Ganguly's shirt wave at Lord's

India and England played their first ODI match in 1974, and since then they have played 97 matches amongst them. India holds an edge in the H2H (Head to Head) with 52 wins while England has 39 wins in their kitty. The rivalry can be divided into three parts. During the initial times, England dominated India and secured comfortable wins while during the 1990's and early 2000's it was evenly contested. In the last decade or so, India has dominated England and have been the superior side. 

However, the current England team has improved significantly, and their recent performances against Australia have already shown us what they are capable of doing. With less than a fortnight left for the ODI series, we look at five memorable clashes over the years between the two sides.

#5 India vs England - 6th ODI, Mumbai, February 2002

Flintoff was the difference between the two sides

India was leading the six-match ODI series (3-2), and a win in the last match would have sealed the series in their favour. However, things did not go as per the script as England mounted a spirited comeback and drew the series 3-3.

Virender Sehwag and Sourav Ganguly started off well in the chase of 255 runs but India's lower order failed, and India lost by 5 runs. His bowling was exceptional as he cleaned the lower order, and returned with figures of 3 wickets for 38 runs. Notably, he just conceded 3.86 runs in his spell.

While batting too, Flintoff added a crucial 40 runs which helped England post a decent total of 255 runs.

England vs India, 2018 Indian Cricket Team England Cricket MS Dhoni Sourav Ganguly Greatest Cricketers of All Time
