5 memorable India vs England T20I encounters

Brace Yourself for a long and a tough tour for the Indian Cricket Team, as the team will officially begin an almost 3-month long tour to England today.

While the all-important 5-match Test Series will commence in the month of August, it won't be an easy July for India as well as they have a near-impossible task of defeating England, arguably the best limited-overs side in the world right now, in T20I and ODI series in their own background.

With batting and bowling heavyweight on both the sides, the 3-match T20 series promises to be an exhibition of some of the best players in the world. Even in the past, India and England have faced each other in 11 T20I matches, some of which have produced fantastic games of cricket. How this series will pan out, we can only predict that. Till then, these are the 5 most memorable India vs England T20I encounters.

#5 Group Stage, 2012 ICC T20 World Cup, Columbo

Harbhajan Singh bowled the best spell of his T20 career

This encounter was the third clash between the two teams in World Twenty20 and was the one that is counted as one of the biggest wins for the Indian team in the shortest format. Having defeated Afghanistan in their opening matches, India and England had already qualified for the next stage and this led to reduced excitement for this match. However, what transpired during those 3 hours turned this into one of the most memorable wins for India.

Put in to bat by the English team in Colombo, India piled up a stunning total of 180 in 20 overs for the loss of 4 wickets on the heels of a brilliant fifty by MS Dhoni and useful knocks by Rohit Sharma and Gautam Gambhir. England got off to the worst possible start as Irfan Pathan took 2 wickets in his first two over.

The introduction of Harbhajan Singh in the 6th over triggered a collapse for England as they kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Thanks to a spell of 4/12 from the Turbanator, India bowled England out for 80, giving them a 90 run win.