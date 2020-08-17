5 memorable knocks by Suresh Raina for India 

Suresh Raina was the mainstay of the Indian ODI and T20 team for more than a decade. The left-handed middle-order batsman announced his retirement from international cricket at the age of 33 on 15th August, 2020.

Suresh Raina scripted many famous victories for Team India and played the perfect role as a finisher especially in ODI and T20 cricket. Suresh Raina was the first Indian batsman to score a century in all three formats.

In 226 ODIs, he scored 5615 runs at an impressive average of 35.31 with 5 centuries and 36 half-centuries. He played 78 T20 internationals and scored 1605 runs He also represented India in 19 Test matches.

Suresh Raina was a livewire on the field as well He would bowl occasional off-spin and could chip in with a few overs especially in limited-overs cricket. Raina was a three-dimensional cricketer and a complete team man.

Suresh Raina played international cricket for India for 13 years and was a part of many memorable moments for team India. Here is a look at 5 such Suresh Raina innings in international cricket which will be remembered forever by his fans:

#1. 101 against South Africa at Gros Islet, May 2010

Raina scored a brilliant 100 against South Africa in 2010

In a pool game against South Africa in the 2010 ICC World T 20 in West Indies, Suresh Raina became the first Indian to score a T20 international century.

He scored an attacking 101 of 60 balls which included 9 boundaries and 5 huge sixes. Raina showed no mercy to a strong South African bowling line-up comprising Dale Steyn, Morne Morkel, Albie Morkel and Jacques Kallis.

Riding on Raina’s innings, India scored 186 runs and beat South Africa by 14 runs. Raina was declared the Man of the Match for his heroic innings.

#2. 34* against Australia at Ahmedabad-March, 2011

Raina played a crucial knock in the 2011 Quarter Finals

Australia had won 3 successive World Cups in 1999, 2003, and 2007 and were the team to beat in World Cup cricket.

In the 2011 World Cup, Australia faced hosts India in a vital quarterfinal game. India were set a steep target of 261 to beat the mighty Aussies and enter the semi-finals. India were struggling at 187 for the loss of 5 wickets when Suresh Raina joined Yuvraj Singh at the crease.

Raina looked calm from the outset and built a useful partnership with Yuvraj Singh. He played a crucial unbeaten knock of 34 runs of 28 balls and led India to a famous win.

The score of 34 was not a big one but in the context of the game the runs were vital. India went on to beat Pakistan in the semi-finals and subsequently Sri Lanka in the finals of the 2011 World Cup.

3. 66* Vs New Zealand at Napier, March, 2009

Suresh Raina

The first ODI between India and New Zealand in the year 2009 at Napier was reduced to 38 overs due to rain. Sehwag gave India an attacking start and scored 77 runs.

Suresh Raina came in to bat at number 5 and was extremely harsh on the Kiwi bowlers. He, along with Dhoni, smashed the Kiwi bowlers all around the park and India scored 273 runs in 38 overs.

Suresh Raina scored an unbeaten 66 of 49 balls that included 5 boundaries and 4 sixes. He added 110 runs in 12.2 overs with Dhoni and guided India to a huge score.

New Zealand faltered in the chase and India emerged victorious by 53 runs (D/L method).

#4. 100 Vs England at Cardiff, August, 2014

Raina scored 100 of 75 balls against England at Cardiff in 2014

By the year 2014, Suresh Raina was one of the mainstays for India in the middle order in ODI cricket. In an ODI against England at Cardiff in the year 2014, Raina once again showed his class as a batsman.

He smashed a brilliant century here of just 75 balls which included 12 boundaries and 3 sixes.

Suresh Raina set the pace from the very first ball and on to guide his team to a match-winning score. India went on to beat England by 133 runs(D/L method). He was named the Man of the Match.

Suresh Raina's brilliant century set the tone for India for an ODI series win away from home.

#5. Century on Test debut- 120 Vs Sri Lanka at Colombo, July, 2010

Raina scored a century on debut

Suresh Raina played the perfect role of a finisher for India in ODI cricket on several occasions. However, he was unlucky to represent India only in 19 Test matches.

However, he made an excellent debut in Test cricket in the year 2010. On a flat wicket at SSC in Colombo, Sri Lanka scored 642 runs for the loss of 4 wickets and declared their innings. India in reply scored 707.

The debutant Raina scored a brilliant 120 which included 12 boundaries and 2 sixes. He added 256 runs with Sachin Tendulkar who went on to score a double century.

The match ended in a draw but Raina created history by becoming only the 12th Indian cricketer to score a century on debut. Raina's debut century remains the only Test century scored by him.