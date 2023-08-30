5 most memorable matches in Asia Cup history

The 2023 edition of the Asia Cup begins today, August 30, with Pakistan and Nepal all set to kick things off in Multan. This time, the continental tournament will be played in the 50-over format as the teams look to prepare for the coveted ODI World Cup, which is just 39 days away.

The tournament, which is being hosted by Pakistan, will also see some matches being held in Sri Lanka. While all the other teams play their games in both countries, India's matches are restricted to the island nation.

The tournament is an important one as it is being played in the build-up to the 2023 World Cup which is to be played in similar conditions, in India. While Pakistan and India go into the tournament as favourites, one cannot discount the likes of Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan.

On that note, here's a look at 5 of the most memorable games in the history of the Asia Cup:

#5 AFG vs PAK (2022)

Naseem Shah's heroics sealed a brilliant win for Pakistan

The first game in this list is an encounter between Afghanistan and Pakistan from last year's Asia Cup, which was a T20 format competition. Pakistan, under Babar Azam, won the toss and opted to bowl first.

Afghanistan posted a total of 129 on the board as none of their batters got going. The Pakistani bowlers, on the other hand, had a brilliant outing (barring Mohammad Hasnain) as they were quite economical.

Pakistan were expected to chase the total down easily, but Afghanistan got off to a sensational start, reducing their opponents to 18-2. Mohammad Rizwan and Iftikhar Ahmed then stabilized the innings, but the asking rate was shooting up. Eventually, Pakistan required 45 off the last 5 overs, which became 25 off 3.

Fazalhaq Farooqui conceded just 4 runs off the 18th over to put Afghanistan in the driver's seat. With 11 required off the final over, number 10 batter Naseem Shah was on strike and the odds were in favour of Afghanistan as they only needed one wicket to seal the deal.

However, Naseem, cool as ice, smashed two consecutive sixes off the first two deliveries to clinch the win for Pakistan. Naseem's sixes meant that Afghanistan were eliminated from the tournament.

#4 AFG vs IND (2018)

Rashid's brilliance, together with Jadeja's blunder, helped the game end in a tie

Afghanistan and India played out an absolute nail-biter in Dubai in 2018, a game that is remembered as among the very best in the history of the continental tournament.

Batting first, Afghanistan scored 252 in the first innings courtesy of a fine innings by Mohammad Shahzad. The explosive opener scored 124 in a knock which included 7 maximums and 11 boundaries. Mohammad Nabi also played a vital innings, scoring 64 off 56 deliveries.

In response, India got off to a good start, scoring 127 in the first 20 overs at the cost of just one wicket. However, Afghanistan fought back strongly to reduce India to 166-4, which later became 205-6.

India lost wickets in clusters and eventually had only Ravindra Jadeja to script a win. Jadeja played really well until the penultimate delivery of the game in which he committed a blunder.

Requiring 1 off 2 deliveries, the southpaw pulled a short delivery which was caught by Najibullah Zadran. The game ended in a tie, much to the delight of the Afghans.

#3 PAK vs IND (2014)

Shahid Afridi's two sixes took Pakistan across the line

This game, held at the Shere Bangla Stadium in Dhaka, is one of the most highly-contested encounters that arch-rivals India and Pakistan have been involved in.

India notched up a total of 245 in the first innings thanks to half-centuries by Rohit Sharma, Ambati Rayudu, and Ravindra Jadeja. For Pakistan, Saeed Ajmal had a great day, returning figures of 3-40 from his quota of 10 overs. Mohammad Hafeez and Mohammad Talha were also impressive as they picked up two wickets each.

Pakistan got off to a good start as openers Sharjeel Khan and Ahmed Shehzad put up an opening stand worth 71 runs, that too at a brilliant rate. However, India made a strong comeback, reducing Pakistan to 113-4.

Mohammad Hafeez and Sohaib Maqsood then stabilized the innings, but once the former fell for 75, wickets went down in heaps.

Pakistan eventually came out on the right side of the result thanks to a phenomenal cameo by the great Shahid Afridi.

'Boom Boom' scored 34 off just 18 deliveries, which proved to be decisive. With 10 required off the last over, Afridi tonked Ravichandran Ashwin for two powerful sixes, winning the game for his side.

#2 PAK vs BAN (Final, 2012)

Nasir Hossain's slow knock turned out to be the difference between the two sides

The Final of the 2012 edition of the Asia Cup was contested between Pakistan and Bangladesh in Dhaka.

Pakistan batted first and managed to put up a total of 236 on the board. A few of their batsmen got starts but couldn't convert them into big knocks. Eventually, it was Sarfraz Ahmed's unbeaten 46 and Shahid Afridi's 32, which helped them to give their bowlers a defendable total.

For Bangladesh, Abdur Razzak was just too good as he scripted figures of 2-26 from his 10 overs. Shakib Al Hasan was also brilliant, claiming 2-39.

Bangladesh got off to a slow but stable start and were always in the game. Tamim Iqbal and Shakib's respective fifties kept them in the hunt, but Nasir Hossain's 28 off 63 left them with too much to do. Eventually, they fell 2 runs short of the total as Aizaz Cheema held his nerve in the final over to defend 9 runs.

#1 PAK vs IND (1986)

Miandad's powerful strike took Pakistan across the line

37 years ago, arch-rivals India and Pakistan were involved in an absolute thriller at Sharjah. Having won the toss, Pakistan put India in to bat. India, led by half-centuries from Krisnamachari Srikant, Sunil Gavaskar and Dilip Vengsarkar, posted a total of 245 on the board. For Pakistan, Wasim Akram was the pick of the bowlers, returning figures of 3-42.

In response, Pakistan started poorly but one man, Javed Miandad stood firmly at the crease despite the regular fall of wickets at the other end. He scored 116 off just 114 deliveries to set up a nail-biting contest.

With four required off the final delivery, he deposited a Chetan Sharma delivery into the stands to become a hero. His blow left Indian fans shell shocked and disappointed. He was named the player-of-the-match for his superb contribution in Pakistan's one wicket victory.