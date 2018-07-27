Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

5 memorable matches that India played in England

Saurabh Ganguly
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
228   //    27 Jul 2018, 02:46 IST

Enter captio
India's first tour to England (1932)

Over the years the distance between cricket fans and professional cricket has largely reduced. Detailed match reports and analysis were once only available in the next day’s newspapers and fans form the visiting country had to wait anxiously for the newspaper to get to know about the day’s play of cricket. Then came the radio age and the likes of Dr Narottam Puri and Sushil Doshi revolutionized cricket commentary in India.

With the advent of Television and more recently Internet, a lot of people are now able to follow the game they love even whey are at work or on the go. Cricket has come a long way and so has cricket reporting and broadcasting.

Let us have a look at five memorable matches over the past 86 years of Cricketing History between India and England.

#5 India Tour of England, June 1932 (First Test Series in England for India)

Enter
India made the English side work hard for their win

When the first time the Indian team went to England in 1932 under the leadership of CK Nayudu, there were hardly any expectations from the team as the team was venturing into the largely unknown territory.

The fact that even the players didn’t expect much from the tour helped them put up a brave show against England.

The hosts, however, were startled when the star openers Percy Holmes and Herbert Sutcliffe were both dismissed even before they reached double figures on Day 1 Session 1. Soon after England were reduced to 3/19 and were eventually all out for 259.

The visiting Side was quite clearly the better side after the Day’s play in England and although India did let the game slide from its grip, it wasn’t a walk in the park for the Englishmen- a moral victory for colonial India in those days.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
England vs India 2018 Indian Cricket Team England Cricket Rahul Dravid Sourav Ganguly
Saurabh Ganguly
ANALYST
Saurabh is a final year student at the Department of Media Studies, Christ University, Bengaluru. A promising sports broadcaster, his insights on the game of cricket make him a known face in the realm of cricket media.
5 memorable clashes in ODIs between India and England 
RELATED STORY
10 Most Memorable India vs England ODI Matches
RELATED STORY
5 Greatest ODI wins for Team India against England in...
RELATED STORY
4 memorable instances of six - hitting in India vs...
RELATED STORY
5 memorable India vs England T20I encounters
RELATED STORY
5 Most Prolific Bowlers for India against England in ODIs
RELATED STORY
6 memorable ODI encounters between India and England
RELATED STORY
Things that have changed in the Indian Team since India...
RELATED STORY
England vs India, Flashback: 3 T20s played between...
RELATED STORY
KL Rahul: The best bet to fill in Dravid’s shoes?
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
India in England Tour Match 2018
2nd T20I | Fri, 06 Jul
IND 148/5 (20.0 ov)
ENG 149/5 (19.4 ov)
England win by 5 wickets
IND VS ENG live score
3rd T20I | Sun, 08 Jul
ENG 198/9 (20.0 ov)
IND 201/3 (18.4 ov)
India win by 7 wickets
ENG VS IND live score
1st ODI | Thu, 12 Jul
ENG 268/10 (49.5 ov)
IND 269/2 (40.1 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
ENG VS IND live score
2nd ODI | Sat, 14 Jul
ENG 322/7 (50.0 ov)
IND 236/10 (50.0 ov)
England win by 86 runs
ENG VS IND live score
3rd ODI | Tue, 17 Jul
IND 256/8 (50.0 ov)
ENG 260/2 (44.3 ov)
England win by 8 wickets
IND VS ENG live score
| 10:00 AM
IND 395/10
ESX 237/5 (58.0 ov)
Day 2 | Stumps: Essex trail India by 158 runs with 5 wickets remaining
IND VS ESX live score
1st Test | Wed, 01 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
2nd Test | Thu, 09 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
India in England Tour Match 2018
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
Zimbabwe v Pakistan ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa Twenty20 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh ODI Series 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh Twenty20 Series 2018
England Under 19s v South Africa Under 19s ODI Series 2018
MCC Tri-Nation Series 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Netherlands v Nepal ODI Series 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan Twenty20 Series 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us