5 memorable matches that India played in England

India's first tour to England (1932)

Over the years the distance between cricket fans and professional cricket has largely reduced. Detailed match reports and analysis were once only available in the next day’s newspapers and fans form the visiting country had to wait anxiously for the newspaper to get to know about the day’s play of cricket. Then came the radio age and the likes of Dr Narottam Puri and Sushil Doshi revolutionized cricket commentary in India.

With the advent of Television and more recently Internet, a lot of people are now able to follow the game they love even whey are at work or on the go. Cricket has come a long way and so has cricket reporting and broadcasting.

Let us have a look at five memorable matches over the past 86 years of Cricketing History between India and England.

#5 India Tour of England, June 1932 (First Test Series in England for India)

India made the English side work hard for their win

When the first time the Indian team went to England in 1932 under the leadership of CK Nayudu, there were hardly any expectations from the team as the team was venturing into the largely unknown territory.

The fact that even the players didn’t expect much from the tour helped them put up a brave show against England.

The hosts, however, were startled when the star openers Percy Holmes and Herbert Sutcliffe were both dismissed even before they reached double figures on Day 1 Session 1. Soon after England were reduced to 3/19 and were eventually all out for 259.

The visiting Side was quite clearly the better side after the Day’s play in England and although India did let the game slide from its grip, it wasn’t a walk in the park for the Englishmen- a moral victory for colonial India in those days.

