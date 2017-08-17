5 memorable moments from Pink Ball Test cricket

England's clash against the West Indies at Edgbaston is the fourth Day-Night Test ever played.

When the idea of Day-Night Tests came to the fore, speculation and opinion soared in from every nook and corner of the world regarding its viability. While positive views and appreciation flowed in about the experimentation, negative opinions also came in pertaining to tampering with the traditional format of the sport.

Nevertheless, Pink-ball Test cricket passed the test of times with players adjusting pretty efficiently to white-clothing international cricket under the lights. From November 2015 till date, there has only been three Day-Night games, but there hasn’t been any dearth of excitement surrounding these games.

The fourth game has already begun at Edgbaston between England and the West Indies. As we head towards Birmingham, we take you down memory lane through the best moments of the newest version of Test cricket.

#5 A thriller to inaugurate Pink-ball Tests

Being the first ever Day-Night Test, the game required proper advertisement in order to gain popularity. The game between the Trans-Tasman rivals in Australia and New Zealand at Adelaide turned out to be a cliffhanger of an encounter.

It was a low-scoring game and both teams fought tooth and nail to get the better of each other. New Zealand were dismissed cheaply for 202 in their first innings. However, Brendon McCullum and co. clawed their way into the game by dismissing the Aussies cheaply for 224 runs.

However, the Kiwis let go another chance and stumbled to a total of 208 courtesy Josh Hazlewood’s six-wicket haul. With 187 runs for Australia to chase down, the Kiwis fought their heart out, but eventually lost the game by three wickets.