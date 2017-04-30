5 memorable moments from India vs South Africa that don’t fade away

India book a spot in the last four as South Africa choke, again!

The Indian bowlers came to the fore as India sealed a place in the semies at the expense of South Africa

So, it has happened once again. The choker tag and the South African cricket team are perhaps married forever.

After being asked to bat first, the Proteas made a comedy of errors and got hammered down for 191 after only 44.3 overs, losing all their wickets in that time. In response, the Indian batsmen grabbed the South African bowling by the throat and comfortably won the game by 8 wickets, booking their place in the semi-finals in the process.

Here are 5 memorable moments from the match

#1 De Kock’s start

De Kock failed to get into full flow

Despite the fact that the Proteas were bundled for under 200 runs, they started off pretty well with Hashim Amla and Quinton de Kock opening the innings. Indeed, the duo put up a 76-run partnership before Amla perished.

The youngster made 53 runs from just 72 balls, but his innings consisted of only four boundaries. And this just goes to show the tightness of the Indian bowlers that an aggressive batsman like De Kock couldn’t get going despite being out there for over 70 balls.