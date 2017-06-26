5 memorable Women's World Cup encounters between India and West Indies eves

The India eves hold a strong record when it comes to playing against the West Indies eves in World Cups.

@Prosen02 by Prasenjit Top 5 / Top 10 26 Jun 2017, 17:56 IST

Indian women’s cricket team have dominated West Indies in the World Cups

Indian Women have made a solid start to the Women’s World Cup 2017 campaign with a comprehensive 35-run victory over the hosts England. They will meet the West Indies women’s team in the next match on June 29 and it promises to be an absolute cracker with both sides having some quality players. However, the Indian eves hold a strong record when it comes to playing against the West Indies eves in World Cups.

They have played against each other in World Cups on five occasions previously and India have got the better of the Caribbean team on each occasion. Moreover, an overall record of 17 victories in 21 matches against the West Indies eves gives an idea about the superiority of the Indian team against their Caribbean counter-parts over the years.

Let us now have a look at five of those previous World Cup encounters when the Indian eves completely outclassed the West Indies team.

#1 At Nottingham- July 20,1993

It was the first ever match between the Indian and Windies eves in a World Cup. It was the third match of the tournament and West Indies women had opted to bowl first after winning the toss. Women’s ODI cricket was played in the 60-over format in those days. However, frequent rain interruptions had reduced the match to 52-overs a side.

Indian women rode on an unbeaten 84 from wicket-keeper- batter Anju Jain to post a total of 155/5 in 52.3 overs before rain interrupted the game. After the conditions became suitable to play again, the Windies women were given a revised target of 156 runs to chase in 52 overs. However, the Indian eves bowled their Caribbean counter-parts out for a paltry total of 92 runs in a space of 48.4 overs.

Slow left arm orthodox bowler Dianna Edulji was particularly impressive with bowling figures of 9-4-15-3. Shashi Gupta and Laya Francis also picked up identical figures of 2/15 as India won the match by 63 runs.