5 men who can turn things around for Sri Lanka

Here are some special talents from Sri Lanka who can be match-winners for their team

by sayanjit200 Opinion 27 Oct 2017, 20:41 IST

Sri Lankan cricket has been going through a rough patch in 2017. In October, for the third time this year, the team was whitewashed in a five-match ODI series. This time, at the hands of Pakistan. The team suffered the same fates against India and South Africa earlier this year.

With the India tour looming, Sri Lanka needs to gear itself up for what will certainly be an uphill task.

Here are some players who have shown promise during this nightmare of a season, and should be given chances to blossom.

#1 Kusal Mendis

Age-22, Tests-22, Runs-1,441, Avg-33.51, Highest score-194

Kusal Mendis playing a shot against India

Kusal Mendis is a promising prospect for Sri Lanka in the post-Sangakkara/Jayawardena era. He is a vital cog in the Sri Lanka team.

He made his presence felt in the international scene during the home Tests against Australia. His knock against India in Colombo was truly magnificent, and proved his class and adaptability as a batsman.

Mendis should be given enough opportunities to prove himself at this level because he has the talent, skill and temperament to be successful in Test cricket.

The team needs batsman like Mendis to step up if it wants to get back to its winning ways.