5 milestones achieved by India Women's batters in 3rd IND vs IRE ODI 2025

The Indian women's cricket team put up a record total of 435/5 on the board after batting first in the third ODI against Ireland on Wednesday, January 15. Openers Pratika Rawal and captain Smriti Mandhana set the tone with a scintillating 233-run partnership for the first wicket.

Both batters struck impressive centuries. Mandhana scored 135 runs off 80 deliveries. She became the fastest centurion for India in women's ODIs and also the first to score 10 ODI hundreds. Pratika slammed a magnificent 154 off just 129 deliveries.

Further, Richa Ghosh struck a crucial 42-ball 59 as the Women in Blue posted a gigantic total on the board. That said, here are five milestones achieved by the Indian women's batters in the third ODI against Ireland women.

#5 Third-highest individual score in ODIs by an Indian woman

Young Pratika Rawal is making a mark on the international stage with her stellar performances. The batter struck a magnificent 154 off just 129 deliveries with a strike-rate of 119.37, including 20 fours and a six.

Her 154 is the third-highest individual score by an Indian woman in ODIs. All-rounder Deepti Sharma holds the record for the highest individual ODI score for the Women in Blue. She scored 188 runs against Ireland Women in 2017 at Potchefstroom. Harmanpreet Kaur is second on the list with her famous 171 not out against Australia during the semi-finals of the 2017 World Cup.

#4 Third-highest number of boundaries in an innings in Women's ODIs

In what was an absolute run-fest in Rajkot, the Indian women's team scored a total of 57 boundaries. A total of 48 fours were hit during the innings, along with 9 sixes, making the boundary count 57.

Notably, this is the third-highest boundary count in an innings in Women's ODIs. New Zealand Women hold the record for the highest number with 71 boundaries against Ireland Women in 2018. The White Ferns are also second with 59 boundaries against Ireland, also in 2018.

#3 Fourth-highest total in Women's ODIs

India posted a mammoth total of 435/5 on the board from their 50 overs. This is the fourth-highest total by a team in Women's ODIs so far. The record for the highest total in Women's ODIs is held by New Zealand when they put up 491/4 against Ireland Women in 2018.

New Zealand are also second on the list with their total of 455/5 against Pakistan way back in 1997. Interestingly, the third-highest total in Women's ODIs was also made by New Zealand when they scored 440/3 against Ireland in 2018.

#2 Only the third team to post a total in excess of 400 in Women's ODIs

India are only the third team in history to post a total in excess of 400 in Women's ODIs. New Zealand have achieved the feat of scoring over 400 runs in Women's ODIs four times (491/4 vs Ireland in 2018, 455/5 vs Pakistan in 1997, 440/3 vs Ireland in 2018, 418 vs Ireland in 2018).

The other team to have done so in Women's ODIs is Australia, when they put up a total of 412/3 in 1997 against Denmark Women. With 435/5 against Ireland, the Women in Blue became only the third team to cross this mark in Women's ODIs.

#1 Highest ODI total by India (men or women)

With their record-breaking total of 435/5 against Ireland in the third ODI, the women's team also broke the record for the highest total in the format for the country (men or women).

The previous highest team total for India in ODIs was 418/5, that was recorded by the men's team against the West Indies in Indore in 2011. 435/5 is therefore the highest team total for the country in the ODI format so far.

