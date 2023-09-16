5 milestones that Heinrich Klaasen reached during his 174-run knock vs Australia 

In what was one of the most dominating innings in international cricket this year, Heinrich Klaasen played a sensational knock 174 runs off 83 balls in the ongoing fourth ODI between South Africa and Australia at the SuperSport Park in Centurion on Friday, September 15.

After South Africa were 120/3 at the halfway mark, Klaasen entered the crease at No. 5. Milking singles and doubles in his first 25 balls to make 24 runs, Klaasen took a few overs to get into his groove.

However, once he got his eye in, Klaasen went on a rampage. He tormented the Australian bowling attack and sent them all around the park.

If the bowlers pitched short, the 32-year-old was quick to hoick it towards mid-wicket, while he played some lofted drives exquisitely against overpitched deliveries as well.

Expand Tweet

Adam Zampa, in particular, bore the brunt of Klaasen's hitting, as the leg-spinner leaked as many as 113 runs in his 10 overs, bowling the joint-most expensive spell ever in ODIs.

The South African made his last 150 runs in only 57 balls, making every spectator on the ground stand up on their feet.

Klaasen's knock was the sole reason why South Africa went on to make 416/5 in the first innings. It was always going to be a herculean task for the visitors and they were bundled out for 252 as South Africa registered a 164-run win to keep the five-match series alive.

En route to his fabulous knock, Klaasen broke a slew of records. On that note, here are five of those milestones that Heinrich Klaasen reached after his 174-run innings against Australia in Centurion.

#5 Second-fastest ODI century vs Australia

Expand Tweet

After being at 79* off 52 balls, Klaasen clobbered Marcus Stoinis for three maximums in only four balls in the 42nd over to complete his century in a total of 57 balls.

His 57-ball ton against Australia on Friday is now the second-fastest century against the Aussie unit in ODI history.

He surpassed Virat Kohli's 61-ball century (in Nagpur in 2013) on the list. Interestingly, the former Indian captain still leads the tally as his famous 52-ball ton in Jaipur in 2013 remains the fastest ODI hundred against Australia.

#4 Joint-second-most sixes against a single bowler in an ODI innings

Expand Tweet

As mentioned above, Klaasen punished Adam Zampa the most. He smashed 50 runs off 17 balls against the leg-spinner.

In those 17 balls, Klaasen hammered Zampa for as many as six sixes. His six maximums against the Australian spinner is now the joint-second-most sixes against a particular bowler in an ODI innings.

The record stands with former England captain Eoin Morgan, who smashed seven sixes against Afghanistan's Rashid Khan in an ODI World Cup 2019 fixture.

#3 Highest individual score with 200+ strike rate in an ODI

Heinrich Klaasen reaching out to a delivery vs Australia [Getty Images]

Courtesy of his 13 splendid fours and as many humongous maximums, Klaasen batted at a mind-boggling strike rate of 209.64.

Seldom fans witness an innings with a strike rate of above 200 in ODI cricket and Klaasen's 174 runs is now the highest individual score with 200+ strike rate by a batter in an ODI innings.

Previously, AB de Villiers (162* runs at a SR of 245.45) and Jos Buttler (162* runs at a SR of 231.41) held the joint record for their knocks against the West Indies and the Netherlands, respectively.

#2 Highest run rate for a double hundred partnership in ODIs

David Miller and Heinrich Klaasen forged a 222-run partnership [Getty Images]

Taking South Africa from 194/4 to 416/5, the partnership between Heinrich Klaasen and David Miller certainly did wonders for the hosts.

The left-and-right-hand combination stitched up a stand of 222 runs in only 92 balls. This was certainly some insane hitting from Miller (82*) and Klaasen.

Expand Tweet

The duo scored at a scoring run rate of 14.47, which is the most for any double century partnership in ODI history.

They eclipsed the record set by the duo of Eoin Morgan and Jos Buttler, who both scored at a run rate of 10.03 in their partnership of 204 runs against the West Indies in 2019.

Expand Tweet

#1 Highest individual score while batting at No. 5 in ODIs

Heinrich Klaasen raising his bat after his century vs Australia [Getty Images]

Two days after Ben Stokes registered the second-highest score while batting at No. 4 in ODIs, Klaasen provided cricket fans with another record-breaking day.

One of the most significant records that Klaasen broke against Australia was that he hit the highest individual score while batting at No. 5 in the history of 50-over cricket.

Klaasen's 174 runs takes over USA's Jaskaran Malhotra's 173 runs against PNG in an ODI in 2021. Among full-member nations, AB de Villiers held the record when he scored 162 runs off 66 balls against the West Indies while batting at No. 5 in the 2015 World Cup.