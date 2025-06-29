5 milestones/records made by Smriti Mandhana during her 112 in ENG-W vs IND-W 2025 1st T20I

Smriti Mandhana played a sensational knock in the first T20I against England at Nottingham on Saturday, June 28. The Indian women's team is in England for a five-match T20I series followed by a three-match ODI series.

Batting first in the opening T20I, India rode on a stellar century from skipper Smriti Mandhana. Opening the batting, she scored 112 runs off 62 balls, smashing 15 fours and three sixes at a strike-rate of 180.65 as India posted a total of 210/5 on the board.

The bowlers then came to the party as it proved too much for England to get. The hosts were bundled out for just 113 runs in 14.5 overs as India registered a thumping 97-run victory to go 1-0 up in the series, taking an early lead. Smriti Mandhana was also adjudged the 'Player of the Match'.

On that note, here are five milestones/records made by the Indian women's team skipper during her terrific century against England in the opening T20I of the series.

#5 Highest individual score between India and England in Women's T20Is

As Smriti Mandhana made 112 runs in the first T20I against England Women, she registered the highest individual score by a batter in Women's T20Is between the two countries.

In fact, she surpassed her own unbeaten 79 which she had scored at Derby in 2022, which was the highest individual score in Women's T20Is between the two countries until her 112-run knock. Morever, Smriti has seven of the top eight highest individual scores between India and England in the format in women's cricket.

#4 Highest individual score by an Indian in WT20Is

Smriti Mandhana's 112 is also the highest individual score by an Indian batter in Women's T20Is. As she registered her maiden T20I hundred, she surpassed her own teammate Harmanpreet Kaur, who previously held this record.

Harmanpreet Kaur had scored 103 runs against New Zealand in a T20I back in 2018 at the Providence Stadium. Smriti therefore broke her record that stood for five years.

#3 Second Indian women's cricketer to score T20I century

Smriti Mandhana also became only the second Indian women's cricketer to score a T20I hundred. She joins Harmanpreet Kaur on the list, who, as mentioned above, had scored 103 runs against New Zealand in 2018.

Harmanpreet's knock had come during the 2018 Women's T20 World Cup. Batting at number five, she struck 103 runs off 51 balls as her knock included seven boundaries and eight sixes at a strike-rate of 201.96. Notably, both Smriti and Harmanpreet Kaur have scored their only T20I hundreds while captaining the team.

#2 Fifth-fastest hundred in Women's T20Is

Smriti Mandhana's ton is the joint fifth-fastest in Women's T20Is. The left-hander took 51 balls to get to her century. She is only behind Deandra Dottin, Alyssa Healy, Tammy Beaumont, Harmanpreet Kaur, Fargana Hoque, and Meg Lanning on the list.

Dottin has the record for the fastest Women's T20I hundred off just 38 balls. She is followed by Healy (46 balls), Beaumont (47 balls), Harmanpreet (49 balls), Fargana, and Lanning (51 balls each). Mandhana is therefore on par with Fargana and Lanning with the fifth fastest T20I century in women's cricket.

#1 Smriti Mandhana is the first Indian to score a hundred in all three formats of women's cricket

With her century in the first T20I against England, Smriti Mandhana is now the first and only Indian to score a hundred in all three formats in women's cricket. Smriti has two hundreds in Test cricket and 11 hundreds in ODIs so far.

She became only the fifth batter overall to achieve this feat in women's cricket, joining an elite list including Heather Knight, Tammy Beaumont, Laura Wolvaardt, and Beth Mooney, who have all scored hundreds in all three formats.

