5 mind-boggling recalls to the Indian cricket team

Some cricketers can never make it to the international level while others managed to make shocking comebacks to the same.

Dravid donned the coloured Indian jersey after two long years

The test and travail that one can go through while waiting for that national call-up can be well summarised from Amol Muzumdar’s precedent. The second highest run-scorer of all time in the Ranji Trophy, which is considered to be a launchpad for future international cricketers, couldn’t play a single match for his country.

His consistency at the first-class level was unparalleled, same as Rahul Dravid and Sachin Tendulkar, who played at his preferred batting positions in international cricket. The man kept piling runs in the domestic level but couldn’t even make it to the squad at the highest pedestal.

That’s how tough it is to play for India.

Sometimes though, the most unprecedented calls (and recalls) in the national side tend to laugh in the face of this sheath-like screening process.

Let us look at five individuals not only managed to play for India but also made out of the blue comebacks for the Men in Blue.

#1 Rahul Dravid’s unexpected goodbye to ODI cricket

Rahul Dravid: "At the end of this one-day series, I would like to announce my retirement from one-day and Twenty20 cricket and concentrate only on Test cricket. Since I had not been picked for one-day cricket for the last two years, I was obviously a little surprised.”

Previous ODI played: 30th September 2009

ODI comeback date: 3rd September 2011

Call-back after: 2 years

The India tour of England in 2011 was unofficially renamed “Dravid vs England”. pertaining to the veteran’s heroic performances in the Test Series. When the rest of the Indian batsmen could score just seven fifties combined, the Wall stood at its tallest with three virtuous centuries in four Test matches.

The sorry-condition of the rest of the batsmen was so tangible that the Indian selectors made a shock decision of recalling the then 38-year-old to the ODI side. What more, he was also in the T20 squad, for a format he had never played internationally!

Dravid announced an emergency press conference minutes after the news went public, and declared his retirement from limited overs cricket after the series.

His performance in the ODI series was quasi-decent and he scored a 69 in his last ODI at Cardiff. He debuted and retired from the shortest format in India’s one and only T20 game of the tour. He clobbered Samit Patel for three consecutive sixes before perishing for a score of 31 off 21 deliveries in the match.

