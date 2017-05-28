5 moments from Sachin: A Billion Dreams which reduced you to tears

Major gooseflesh all through the movie, and yes you would not expect anything less from Sachin Tendulkar.

@manishpathak187 by Manish Pathak Top 5 / Top 10 28 May 2017, 17:15 IST

By all means, an experience everyone should be a part of

Sachin: A Billion Dreams, the docu-drama which essayed the life and career of Sachin Tendulkar is not only a movie, but in many ways is an experience for cricket fans, and in many ways is a glowing representation of a man who united the entire country whenever he strode out to wield the willow.

Right through the 2 hours 20 minutes, there were many moments when one could not help but be nostalgic and marvel at the greatness of the man.

Bereft of any untoward and over the top drama and unnecessary glitz and glamour, the movie has done proper justice to the life and career of Sachin Tendulkar.

Although the entire movie was an experience like none before, here in this article we attempt to filter out 5 moments which left the audience with moist eyes.

Also read: Sachin: A Billion Dreams - 5 unknown facts revealed in the movie

#5 The opening credits and the ‘Sachin Sachin’ chants

The ‘GOD’ walks out

James Erskine, the director of the movie said: “It is quite a responsibility to make (this) film for a global audience. We tried to make a film for each and every member of the audience."

And he hit the nail on the head right at the beginning when he showcases Sachin Tendulkar striding out to bat amidst the clamour of Wankhede Stadium, and then quickly panning the cameras to the expressions of the fans and then to the eyes of Sachin Tendulkar.

As the man strides out, there is so much history behind the journey that the tone has been set and as the movie title appears on the screens, one cannot help but feel drops of tears rolling down the cheeks. Yes, the man has arrived, let the journey begin!