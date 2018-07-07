5 Moments when MS Dhoni's wit and humor came to the forefront

Mahendra Singh Dhoni has always been that enigmatic personality, which everyone strives to emulate. In a career spanning 14 years, MSD has played in 500 international matches and has a stellar record, including 16380 runs and a whopping 780 stumpings.

With each passing day, he seems to get younger and the passion towards the game never appears to diminish. At the twilight of his career, MS would love to play the 2019 World Cup and win it for his country, which might be the perfect swansong to the hero, who helped his country lift the World Cup after 28 long years.

With MS Dhoni turning 37 today, let us take a look back at some of the lighter moments involving Captain Cool.

#5 Dhoni teases team members during a photoshoot

Dhoni has always been a prankster off the field, and he was at his naughty best during a pre-series photoshoot before the Asia Cup T20 in 2016. With every team member posing for pictures, MS made comments and passed on jokes in a humorous tone. Raina, Pandya, and Kohli, all were roasted. When MS goes up himself in front on camera, he escaped in a subtle manner. This was one of the many moments when everyone was made to feel light at heart by the Captain Cool.