5 most bizarre run outs in international cricket

Sahil Jain FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 364 // 19 Oct 2018, 00:25 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

We’ve often heard the phrase “Cricket is a funny game” and one of the main reasons for that is the sport never fails to surprise us. Every day, every game and every innings, it produces special things. However, sometimes things tend to get bizarre as well. There are some very strange and unusual moments on the field that catches the attention of everybody.

Run outs often become a talking point during the game (if they take place). But there have been a few that never seem to be forgotten and these are generally strange or bizarre ones.

Hence, here let’s take a look at some of the most bizarre runouts in international cricket.

#5 Virender Sehwag vs Sri Lanka, February 2007 (Visakhapatnam)

Virender Sehwag was one of the most free-flowing openers during his time. He gave India brisk starts irrespective of the format. However, he was also a tad careless about his running between the wickets. He was often criticised by experts for his casual running and one such casual moment resulted in his run out.

In the final ODI of a four-match series against Sri Lanka at home, India opted to field first in the series decider. A disciplined bowling effort kept the Sri Lankans down to 259. In reply, India were off to a flying start. After Sourav Ganguly retired hurt in the very first over, Robin Uthappa and Sehwag went all guns blazing as the duo added 86 runs in under 12 overs. Uthappa fell after his fifty while Dinesh Karthik didn’t last long as he scored just one.

Sehwag was batting well on 46 and was looking good for a big score. However, a bizarre run out brought an end to his innings. The Delhi opener cut a short and wide delivery to third-man. He jogged the most part of the run before casually walking towards the crease in the last stretch. While he was walking, the throw came in from third man and wicketkeeper Kumar Sangakkara spotted Sehwag and hurled the ball at the stumps at the non-strikers end to catch the latter short of his crease.

1 / 5 NEXT