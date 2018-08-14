Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

5 Most daring decisions taken in Indian cricket which paid off

Shankar Narayan
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Top 5 / Top 10
4.28K   //    14 Aug 2018, 11:14 IST

Australia v India - Game 3
Australia v India - Game 3

Sometimes, more than the presence of match-winners in the side, cricket matches are won when captains take certain decisions which change the course of the game or even sometimes the course of a player's career.

Captaincy in cricket is often held in high regard because it is perhaps one aspect which tends to have the greatest impact on how a match turns out, for the best or the worst for the side and it is the captain, who is most of the time under the spotlight.

Indian cricket during it's great history has had such captains who have made calls that haven't found the thumbs-up from everyone, but these decisions have in the long run helped the side win matches.

Here are five of the bravest calls by Indian cricket which resulted in wins for the side.

#1 Promoting Sanjay Bangar to open in the 2002 Headingley Test match

Sanjay Bangar hits out
Bangar's selection proved to be a masterstroke

Prior to this game, India, trailing 0-1 in the four-match Test series, went to Chelmsford for a mid-tour warm-up game. Shiv Sundar Das compiled a terrific 250 in the first innings of that game and that paved the way for a huge Indian total of 516.

In the second innings, India experimented by promoting Sanjay Bangar to the opening slot and he responded by scoring 74.

You would think that despite that score, a man with 250 under his belt would get the nod, but it did not turn out to be the case as Ganguly went for Bangar to partner Virender Sehwag in the third Test at Leeds and the right-hander paid back his captain by making a patient yet critical 68 in tough batting conditions, putting on a key stand with Rahul Dravid for the second wicket.

It was a brave call that Ganguly took, but one which paid off handsomely.


1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
ICC T20 World Cup Indian Cricket Team MS Dhoni Rohit Sharma Iconic World Cup Moments
Shankar Narayan
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Massive Rafael Nadal fan. Occasional writer. blog: dravidkeeda.wordpress.com
5 most thrilling matches India have ever played
RELATED STORY
5 most emotional moments in cricket
RELATED STORY
5 speeches in cricket which were more than just words
RELATED STORY
5 Most Embarrassing Defeats for India in T20Is
RELATED STORY
Top 5 bold decisions by MS Dhoni which paid off 
RELATED STORY
5 of the most famous cameos in cricket history
RELATED STORY
5 iconic India-Australia clashes in World Cup cricket
RELATED STORY
5 catches that changed Indian cricket forever
RELATED STORY
5 best stumpings of MS Dhoni
RELATED STORY
India’s most memorable moments from the 2007 T20 WC
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us