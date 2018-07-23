Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

5 most destructive One-day openers in World Cricket 

Raina Singh
ANALYST
Feature
4.41K   //    23 Jul 2018, 10:25 IST

<p>

ODI cricket has evolved with time and the importance of attacking players has increased tremendously. Be it bowling, batting or even fielding, players with attacking instincts are also always considered to be dangerous.

More so, batsmen who can tonk the ball and take the game away from the opposition in a few overs are priceless. With the introduction of the 'two new balls' rule, opening batsmen's role has become extremely crucial.

Nowadays no score is safe and the teams expect their openers to get them a rapid start so that they can set big scores while batting first or chase down any total while batting second.

Even the openers have played some astonishing innings in the recent past. An ODI double century, which was quite unthinkable a decade ago, isn't uncommon nowadays. Scores of over 400 do not catch eyeballs.

The cricket world has witnessed some glorious innings by the openers. The teams with such attacking opening options are more often than not considered to be the stronger side in a contest. We will look at 5 of the most lethal and successful opening batsmen in the world right now.


#5 Aaron Finch

Fi
Finch is an excellent player of spin

Aaron Finch has been with the Australian ODI side for a long time now. He has played some stunning innings for the Australian side. A limited overs specialist, Finch has the brute power of bludgeoning the ball out of the park and has destroyed many bowling-attacks.

One of the features of Finch's batting is his attacking approach even against the spinners. Unlike other overseas batsmen, he is quite at ease against the spinners and that makes him even more dangerous. With David Warner and Steve Smith out of international cricket for quite some time now, Finch will be key for Australia's ODI setup.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Indian Cricket Team Pakistan Cricket Rohit Sharma Fakhar Zaman
Raina Singh
ANALYST
Cricket Enthusiast
The Unlucky XI: A team of ODI stars born in the wrong era
RELATED STORY
5 Cricket World Cup facts that you may not know
RELATED STORY
Top 5 knocks by Shikhar Dhawan in ICC tournaments
RELATED STORY
5 biggest wins in Bangladesh's cricket history
RELATED STORY
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: A statistical search for the...
RELATED STORY
5 players with a crazy number of hat-tricks in cricket
RELATED STORY
Is the 10 Team ICC World Cup a step backward?
RELATED STORY
5 most embarrassing defeats for Pakistan in ODIs
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: 5 players who could take a hat-trick
RELATED STORY
The 5 Best Coaches the Indian Cricket team has ever had
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us