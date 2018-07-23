5 most destructive One-day openers in World Cricket

ODI cricket has evolved with time and the importance of attacking players has increased tremendously. Be it bowling, batting or even fielding, players with attacking instincts are also always considered to be dangerous.

More so, batsmen who can tonk the ball and take the game away from the opposition in a few overs are priceless. With the introduction of the 'two new balls' rule, opening batsmen's role has become extremely crucial.

Nowadays no score is safe and the teams expect their openers to get them a rapid start so that they can set big scores while batting first or chase down any total while batting second.

Even the openers have played some astonishing innings in the recent past. An ODI double century, which was quite unthinkable a decade ago, isn't uncommon nowadays. Scores of over 400 do not catch eyeballs.

The cricket world has witnessed some glorious innings by the openers. The teams with such attacking opening options are more often than not considered to be the stronger side in a contest. We will look at 5 of the most lethal and successful opening batsmen in the world right now.

#5 Aaron Finch

Finch is an excellent player of spin

Aaron Finch has been with the Australian ODI side for a long time now. He has played some stunning innings for the Australian side. A limited overs specialist, Finch has the brute power of bludgeoning the ball out of the park and has destroyed many bowling-attacks.

One of the features of Finch's batting is his attacking approach even against the spinners. Unlike other overseas batsmen, he is quite at ease against the spinners and that makes him even more dangerous. With David Warner and Steve Smith out of international cricket for quite some time now, Finch will be key for Australia's ODI setup.

