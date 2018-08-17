Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

5 most elegant modern day batsman

aanirudhkheterpalcricket
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
2.80K   //    17 Aug 2018, 13:39 IST

England v India - 2nd ODI: Royal London One-Day Series

Statistics are an undoubtedly essential part of the game that gives us an insight into player's performance and analytics. However, there are always certain elements beyond numbers that give us joy in admiring and watching the talent on display. The topic of discussion here is- Elegance.

Often we find the aesthetic beauty and technique of a certain batsman enthralling and satisfying to watch. It might be that high elbowed cover drive, that bottom-handed whip, or that lofted straight drive; behind the statistics there always lies this non-arithmetic elegance.

To pay tribute to the elegance that keeps me glued to the TV, here I decided to write about the five most elegant modern day batsman and the parts of the game that give me the most joy to watch.

1) Rohit Sharma

This
This man is considered to be one of the more attractive stroke makers going around in world cricket

They say that time is an extremely complicated fabric, that if controlled, has the ability to perform wonders beyond logical imagination. Rohit Sharma can slow down time. Not by much, but just enough to make us think that he has that one extra picosecond to thoroughly read the round white/red question approaching him.

He answers them pretty well too, I must say. You might remember Virat Kohli praising the quality after one of his marathon double hundreds. Call him lazy or whatever, this extra fraction of a second is what brings the elegance into his game.

Elegant are his lofted cover drives, as he holds the bat high for the cameramen to snap. Elegant are the hooks when the ball almost kisses the bat and glides away over the fence. Elegance is his game.


1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Australia Cricket Indian Cricket Team AB de Villiers Virat Kohli BCCI
aanirudhkheterpalcricket
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 ODI teams in international cricket between 2000-2009
RELATED STORY
Greatest Wicketkeepers Of All Time
RELATED STORY
Independence Day special: Remembering Indian cricket's...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Cricket Stadiums in the World
RELATED STORY
Four times MS Dhoni proved his greatness in ODI Cricket
RELATED STORY
5 players who have been bowled the most number of times...
RELATED STORY
Five instances where teams scripted a comeback from...
RELATED STORY
5 centuries that were overshadowed
RELATED STORY
5 highest career strike rates in ODI history
RELATED STORY
Top 10 Fast Bowlers in ODI cricket during the 1990s
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us