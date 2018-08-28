5 most genuine ODI-only players of all time

Pravir Rai

Players need talent, temperament, technique, and consistency to excel in any sport. Cricket is no exception. Nowadays cricket is played across three formats—T20, ODI and Test matches. There are several players who play in the all the three formats while some only find success in one or two. This is because of the absence or presence of the skills mentioned above.

Players like VVS Laxman and Justin Langer have performed well in the test matches but failed in the ODI matches. They did not score runs faster and lacked innovative stroke play to adjust to ODI format.

Similarly, there have been several players who excelled in ODI but could not succeed in test matches. Here, we discuss five such players from India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Australia who have excelled in ODI only.

#1 Yuvraj Singh

India v Pakistan - ICC Champions Trophy

Yuvraj made his debut in the Indian ODI team at the start of the millennium. He was a destructive batsman. He played 304 ODI matches and scored 8701 runs at an average of 36.54. One of his memorable innings was against England in Cuttack where he scored 150 runs off 127 balls. Singh also led India to a famous victory against England in 2002. He fought cancer and made a comeback into the Indian Team.

Yuvraj played 40 Test matches, but only scored 1900 runs. He had a lot of talent but lacked consistency which is why he failed in test matches.

