5 most heartbreaking match endings in cricket history

Australian players overjoyed with the last ball run out of Allan Donald that tied the match

It is rightly said that Cricket is a game of uncertainty as many cricket matches have ended in a way no one would have expected them to. While playing, every cricketer gives his 110% but it is the pressure that deteriorates their game. If the player fails to hold his nerves under pressure situations, the momentum of the game shifts the other way.

The degree of competitiveness in the sport has reached the peak and both playing sides give their all and the fitness levels are also superb. However, sometimes one ends up as the second best despite playing their hearts out, which is surely tough to handle, not only for the players but for the fans as well.

There are moments when cricket players perform so well and win a tournament that the nation fills up with pride. However, there are some occasions when despite performing well a cricket team loses in heartbreaking fashion, leaving its fans utterly distraught and in a momentary state of shock. Our heart goes out to them.

We have witnessed several matches where everyone waited anxiously for the next ball as to see what the result would be. The same happened in the India-Bangladesh final match of 2018 Asia Cup where India needed 1 run on the final delivery and they got the 1 run off a leg bye. With that, India lifted the Asia Cup for the record seventh time. Even though it was a nail-biting affair for fans of both the teams, it ended in a heartbreak for fans of The Tigers.

On some occasions, the players failed to hold back their tears after losing the match as happened in the 2nd semi-final of 2015 Cricket World Cup. The match was between India and Australia and the latter defeated the Men in Blue by 95 runs to enter the finals.

Later at the post-match presentation ceremony, Dhoni was captured by cameras with tears in his eyes. Here we are with 5 most heart-wrenching endings in the history of cricket.

#5 South Africa vs Australia (1999 World Cup semi-final)

This match was played at Edgbaston, Birmingham. After winning the toss, South Africa asked Australia to bat first and in doing so the Kangaroos managed a total of just 213 runs before getting all-out. Shaun Pollock and Allan Donald were the star performers of Proteas bowling as they picked five and four wickets respectively.

While chasing South Africa lost their 9 wickets at 198 runs but Lance Klusener held his nerve and took scores to level. Now South Africa needed just one off three with one wicket in hand, Allan Donald and Lance Klusener attempted a quick single and unlucky factor came to play as Allan Donald got run out and match tied.

As there was no concept of bowl-out or super-over at that time, Australia went through to the finals as they had higher points in the Super-Six table.

