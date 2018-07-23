5 most loved Indian Cricketers of all time

Sagnik Monga FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 9.48K // 23 Jul 2018, 08:45 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

A Happy Indian Side.

Today ICC recognises around 125 countries that play cricket. But the hype and worship for cricket in the Indian sub-continent is unmatched. Be it India or Pakistan, there are die-hard fans for players of both the nations.

Cricket in India is not just a sport, but a religion. Since the 90's, the game is one of the most discussed topics in the news as well as in houses. In a country of billions where almost everyone is crazy about cricket, just breaking into the national team remains a dream for many.

India, as a motherland, has given birth to many such legends who have carved out a special mention in the history books. Fans see them in high regards and treat them with the utmost love and admiration.

With all said and done, here are five Indian cricketers who are least hated by the fans for their gentlemanly attitude and contribution to the game.

Honourable Mentions: Zaheer Khan, Anil Kumble, Gautam Gambhir, Virat Kohli, and Sourav Ganguly

#5 (Shared) MS Dhoni and Virender Sehwag

Captain Cool with the Nawab of Najafgarh

What's not to love about MS Dhoni and Virender Sehwag? The two superstars come from different backgrounds, have different styles of play, but fans shower unconditional love on both of them. Media houses have tried to create a spat between them on a plethora of occasions, but Sehwag and Dhoni have always had each other's back.

For Sehwag, ruthlessness and aggressiveness weren't mere two words. It was his explosive attack right from the start that made him one of the most feared batsmen of all time. His exceptional hand-eye coordination and the ability to hit the bowl out of the stadium made him the heartthrob of the nation. Taking the side to victory single-handedly at multiple occasions, Sehwag is a rare talent that comes up only once in years. His opening partnership with Sachin Tendulkar has kept fans on the edge of their seats for years.

Laxman Sivaramakrishnan was all praise for Sehwag.

The bowler might be good but when Sehwag thinks he wants to hit, God forbid anyone standing in the way.

As for MS Dhoni, words are less to describe the manner in which he has changed the dynamics of the game. Coming from a small town Ranchi, Dhoni's rise to the Indian team is nothing short of unbelievable. The only cricketer to lead his country to wins in all the ICC events, "Captain Cool" is one of the best finishers in the limited over formats of cricket. A 3-in-1performer in the form of a wicketkeeper, an explosive middle-order batsman, and an elite strategist, Dhoni has excelled in all three categories which makes him all the more special. Even at 37, his entrance on the field receives a phenomenal reaction from the fans. The craziness and fanfare for him are justified for there's possibly nothing left for MSD to conquer.

Former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly had some remarkable words to say about Dhoni.

Dhoni backs players as well. People like Suresh Raina, Ravindra Jadeja, and Rohit Sharma have developed under him as players and has some terrific qualities as a leader.

1 / 5 NEXT