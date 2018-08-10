5 most memorable innings from Virat Kohli

A great player is one who brings out his best when the chips are down, who fights in difficult conditions and wins you matches when the team is under severe pressure. A player who does this most often in the present era is Virat Kohli. Many experts have started considering him a "legend" and rightly so, given the impact that he has had on Indian victories recently. He is one of the biggest match-winners that India has ever produced.

He is just 29 and has many records under his belt. With many years of cricket still left in him, don't be surprised if he finishes his career with some of the most astonishing records even breaking few of Sachin Tendulkar's records, which many thought would have remain untouched once upon a time.

Let's go down the memory lane and look at some of the most memorable innings from King Kohli.

#1 149 against England, Edgbaston, 2018

Delighted Kohli after scoring his first century in England

Whenever Kohli's career is analysed, 2014 will have a significant importance. The English summer in 2014 seems to be the only tour when the champion batsman failed miserably. Come the 2018 English summer and Kohli wanted to put the last jigsaw piece of his fairy-tale in place. Edgbaston was the venue to witness a marvelous innings full of character from Kohli.

India was on the back-foot at 100 for 5 after having dismissed England for just 287. Kohli not only lead India's resurgence but played an innings which will be remembered for a very long time. The last two pairs added a valuable 92 runs and Kohli had set up a thrilling finish in the first Test of the long series. Kohli made another fighting half century in the second innings but no support from others meant India fell short by 31 runs. But England's 1000th Test will always be remembered for a competitive and exciting Test match and Kohli's brilliance.

