Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

5 most successful opening pairs for India in ODIs

Devnil
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
1.87K   //    24 Sep 2018, 13:22 IST

Enter captio
Successful opening pairs for India

Indian cricket team is always blessed with match-winning batsmen at the top of the order. From Sunil Gavaskar to Virender Sehwag, the openers have always managed to win matches single-handedly for the Indian national team. It is not only about any one of the openers but is about how to build a strong partnership. One of the important duty of the openers is to build a strong foundation for the team on which the middle order can capitalize. Hence, having a majestic opening pair is a blessing for the team.

Indian cricket team have been lucky to have several successful opening pairs who have won lots of matches for the team including the two World Cups. With their game, the current opening pair of Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan are keeping the legacy intact for India.

Here are the three most successful opening pairs in India's ODI history.

Follow Sportskeeda for all the latest Asia Cup Points table, news, stats & results

#5 Sunil Gavaskar and Krishnamachari Srikkanth

Span- 1981-1987

I
India's very first successful opening pair of Sunil Gavaskar and K Srikkanth

It was the very first successful opening pair for India in the limited overs format. To open the innings, Sunil Gavaskar and K Srikkanth were India's first choice for almost 6 years between 1981 and 1987. The duo which was equally successful in the longest format were dominant in a number of victories for the Indian team in limited overs format, including the first World Cup victory in 1983.

The Gavaskar-Srikkanth pair scored 1680 runs in 55 innings at an average of 30.80, which was an appreciable average at the time. The pair shared two 100 plus and 11 fifty plus partnerships in ODI. Their best partnership was of 136 runs.

1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Asia Cup 2018 Team India Indian Cricket Team Sachin Tendulkar Sourav Ganguly
Devnil
CONTRIBUTOR
5 reasons why India defeated Pakistan in Super Four
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: India's 5 most important players in the...
RELATED STORY
5 Indian batsmen who became specialists in just one...
RELATED STORY
India's Probable Playing XI in the 2018 Asia Cup
RELATED STORY
Top 5 fielders currently in Indian Cricket
RELATED STORY
5 Reasons why India defeated Pakistan 
RELATED STORY
Ideal middle order combination for India in Asia Cup 2018
RELATED STORY
5 issues India need to resolve at the Asia Cup 
RELATED STORY
Stats: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar register India's highest...
RELATED STORY
3 Reasons why India might win Asia Cup 2018
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Asia Cup 2018
Match 1 | Sat, 15 Sep
BAN 261/10 (49.3 ov)
SL 124/10 (35.2 ov)
Bangladesh win by 137 runs
BAN VS SL live score
Match 2 | Sun, 16 Sep
HK 116/10 (37.1 ov)
PAK 120/2 (23.4 ov)
Pakistan win by 8 wickets
HK VS PAK live score
Match 3 | Mon, 17 Sep
AFG 249/10 (50.0 ov)
SL 158/10 (41.2 ov)
Afghanistan win by 91 runs
AFG VS SL live score
Match 4 | Tue, 18 Sep
IND 285/7 (50.0 ov)
HK 259/8 (50.0 ov)
India win by 26 runs
IND VS HK live score
Match 5 | Wed, 19 Sep
PAK 162/10 (43.1 ov)
IND 164/2 (29.0 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
PAK VS IND live score
Match 6 | Thu, 20 Sep
AFG 255/7 (50.0 ov)
BAN 119/10 (42.1 ov)
Afghanistan win by 136 runs
AFG VS BAN live score
Super Four Match 1 | Fri, 21 Sep
BAN 173/10 (49.1 ov)
IND 174/3 (36.2 ov)
India win by 7 wickets
BAN VS IND live score
Super Four Match 2 | Fri, 21 Sep
AFG 257/6 (50.0 ov)
PAK 258/7 (49.3 ov)
Pakistan win by 3 wickets
AFG VS PAK live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Asia Cup 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe Twenty20 Series 2018
India v Windies Test Series 2018
India v Windies ODI Series 2018
Bangladesh v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) Tour Match 2018
Pakistan v Australia Test Series in UAE 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
Sri Lanka v England ODI Series 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
JLT Sheffield Shield 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us