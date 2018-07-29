Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
5 most thrilling matches India have ever played

Rituparna Das
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
411   //    29 Jul 2018, 17:05 IST

In recent times, Indian cricket has seen abundant instances of thrilling matches and nail-biting finishes, be it any format of the game. From the times of Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi to the times of Virat Kohli, the victories, defeats and draws have all been instrumental in shaping Indian cricket to exist in the way it does today.

Were we to compile a list of all the great matches that India has played over the years, the task would be a never-ending one. However, there are always some matches that stay in public memory forever owing to their monumental effect. Let's take a look at 5 of the most thrilling cricketing encounters India has ever been involved in.

5. First-ever series victory on foreign soil (1968)

Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi captained India to their first-ever test series victory on foreign soil
Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi captained India to their first-ever Test series victory on foreign soil

India claimed their first victory in the longest format of the game on home turf back in 1952 against England. Their first-ever series victory on foreign soil, however, saw New Zealand as the opposition. Captained by legendary Indian skipper, Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, the team comprised stalwarts of the game like Erapalli Prasanna, Ajit Wadekar and Farookh Engineer.

Team India announced their presence in world cricket with a flourish as they clinched the four-match Test series by a convincing margin of 3-1. This 1967-68 series also marked India's first tour to the land of the Kiwis. Prasanna finished the series as the leading wicket-taker with 24 scalps to his name.

Rituparna Das
CONTRIBUTOR
