5 Most underrated fielders today

Jonty Rhodes is widely considered as the greatest fielder of all time.

Fielding is one of the most important aspects of cricket. Its significance cannot be quantified. A team that has a good fielding unit can save a lot of runs. In modern day cricket where the runs flow at a high rate, fielding makes a significant difference when it comes to the end result.

A good fielding side can save an average of around 20 runs in an ODI. A great fielder can be developed into a good batsman or bowler, but the converse is rarely possible.

In every discussion pertaining to the best fielders in the world, the names like Steve Smith, AB de Villiers, and Suresh Raina come into the mix. However, in this list, we will be taking a look at those fielders who are as good as or even better than the names mentioned above but never come into the discussion about the best fielders.

Here are the 5 most underrated fielders in cricket today.

#5. Najibullah Zadran

Najibullah Zadran is probably the best fielder Afghanistan has produced so far.

Afghanistan is not a side that is known for its fielding. Even though the war-torn country has produced some amazing cricketers, they never had an exceptional fielder. Well, except Najibullah Zadran.

The hard-hitting left-hander is known for his ability to clear the boundary with ease. His one-handed six against UAE is a prime example for it. He was the player of the match when his team upset West Indies in 2016 T20 World Cup.

However, his fielding is something that we don't expect from a someone in a mediocre fielding side like Afghanistan. He has taken some great catches - including a crucial catch against West Indies during the T20 World Cup 2016.

He also played an important role in the field throughout the 2019 World Cup qualifiers.

