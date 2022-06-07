5 movie stars who have showered praise on Virat Kohli in the past

Virat Kohli is one of the most successful cricketers in the history of the sport. He started his journey to greatness by leading India to the U-19 World Cup title back in 2008. Kohli soon made his international debut at the senior level to quickly become an important member of the team.

Despite having a few ups and downs in his career, he has played many memorable innings for his teams. Speaking of his numbers in international cricket, Kohli has played 101 Test matches, scoring 8,043 runs at an average of close to 50. The 33-year-old has won 40 Tests as Indian captain.

In ODI cricket, Virat has amassed 12,311 runs in 251 innings at a fantastic average of 58.07. He was a member of the Indian squad that won the ICC World Cup 2011 and ICC Champions Trophy 2013. With 3,296 runs in T20I cricket, he is one of the most successful batters in the shortest format of the game.

Since Virat Kohli has achieved so much success in cricket, he has gained millions of fans across the world. His fanbase also features some big names from the film industry. On that note, we will look at the five instances when movie stars showered praise on Virat.

#1 When Kareena Kapoor compared Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar

Popular Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor once compared Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar. Since Kohli helped India win many matches in the 2017/18 season, Kareena called him the next Tendulkar.

Kareena mentioned that Kohli is her favorite batter, adding that she has been a big fan of the way he plays.

“I love the way Virat plays. He is my favorite,” Kareena was quoted as saying by India.com. “Isn’t he already the next Sachin Tendulkar? After all, he’s the reason why we are winning so many matches in succession."

#2 Anushka Sharma lauded Virat for his gesture in the 2019 World Cup

Bollywood celebrity and Virat Kohli's wife Anushka Sharma lauded her husband for his class act during a match against Australia in the 2019 World Cup. Fans in the stadium booed Steve Smith for his involvement in the sandpaper gate, but Kohli urged them to cheer for him instead.

Posting a news snippet of that incident on her Instagram story, Anushka wrote:

"Aggressive player, benevolent man - so easy to love."

#3 Sushmita Sen enjoyed Virat's match-winning half-ton against Australia

sushmita sen @thesushmitasen 2 deliver repeatedly takes strength of character n superb conviction!!Ur blessed with both in abundance! How proud U make us @imVkohli 2 deliver repeatedly takes strength of character n superb conviction!!Ur blessed with both in abundance! How proud U make us @imVkohli 👏🇮🇳❤️ 2 deliver repeatedly takes strength of character n superb conviction!!Ur blessed with both in abundance!

Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen posted a special tweet for Virat Kohli after his incredible innings against Australia in ICC T20 World Cup 2016.

"How proud U make us @imVkohli 👏🇮🇳❤️ 2 deliver repeatedly takes strength of character n superb conviction!!Ur blessed with both in abundance!" she tweeted.

Kohli helped India qualify for the semifinals with an unbeaten 51-ball 82*. He had a 67-run fifth-wicket partnership with MS Dhoni, which powered India to a six-wicket victory in Mohali.

#4 Amitabh Bachchan has heaped praise on Virat Kohli multiple times

Amitabh Bachchan @SrBachchan T 2607 - INDIA WINS AGAIN against South Africa .. most convincingly !! CONGRATULATIONS INDIA .. and VIRAAAT !!! you are simply magnificent ..all complaints of non performance, pitch, selections .. gone for a six ..BUCK UP INDIA .. ! proud of you India ODI TEAM T 2607 - INDIA WINS AGAIN against South Africa .. most convincingly !! CONGRATULATIONS INDIA .. and VIRAAAT !!! you are simply magnificent ..all complaints of non performance, pitch, selections .. gone for a six ..BUCK UP INDIA .. ! proud of you India ODI TEAM 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 https://t.co/rg8CSkoD2n

Amitabh Bachchan has been an admirer of Virat for a long time. During India's tour of South Africa in 2018, Bachchan praised Kohli for silencing his critics in style.

"T 2607 - INDIA WINS AGAIN against South Africa .. most convincingly !! CONGRATULATIONS INDIA .. and VIRAAAT !!! you are simply magnificent ..all complaints of non performance, pitch, selections .. gone for a six ..BUCK UP INDIA .. ! proud of you India ODI TEAM," he tweeted.

India won one Test, two T20Is and five ODIs on that tour of South Africa. They absolutely dominated the home side in the ODI series.

#5 Aamir Khan praised Virat for a non-cricketing reason

Meanwhile, Aamir Khan has appreciated Virat for initiating the Indian Sports Honors awards, which rewards the country's best sportspersons, not just cricketers. Speaking on the sidelines of the event in 2017, Aamir said:

“I think what Virat is doing and his entire effort to support young sportsmen across the country is a wonderful idea."

