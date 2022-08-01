5 MS Dhoni knocks that proved he was suited to bat in top order

Former Indian captain MS Dhoni has retired from cricket as one of the greatest limited overs finishers the game has ever seen. He was also a highly successful captain, leading India to the 2007 T20 World Cup, 2011 World Cup and the 2013 Champions Trophy.

His claim to fame as a batter in international cricket came against Pakistan in Visakhapatnam when he hit a famous 148 off just 123 deliveries, batting at No. 3. He demonstrated the brute power and range of shots that he possessed in some style against the Men in Green.

However, we only saw glimpses of how much more dangerous he could have been if he batted up the order, particularly in the 50-over format. Let's take a look at his top five knocks where he batted in the top three.

#1 183* (145) v Sri Lanka, Jaipur 2005 at No.3

Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bat first in the third match of the series. The Islanders put on a competitive first innings total of 298/4. Kumar Sangakkara led the charge with a magnificent 138*(147), opening the innings.

In response, India lost the early wicket of Sachin Tendulkar (2). The onus was now on MS Dhoni and Virender Sehwag to steady the ship and ensure that the chase was on track. They added 92 runs for the second wicket in just 14 overs, before Sehwag departed, scoring a quick-fire 39 off 37 deliveries.

Dhoni exhibited his excellent game sense in this run-chase. He combined brains with brawns as he picked the correct bowlers to attack throughout the course of the knock.

He did not struggle while facing the likes of Muttiah Muralitharan and Chaminda Vaas. The wicketkeeper-batter hit 15 fours and 10 sixes during his 145 ball stay at the crease, scoring over 60% of his total runs in just boundaries.

India won the match by six wickets and 23 balls to spare.

#2 148 (123) v Pakistan, Vizag 2005 at No.3

India won the toss and elected to bat first in the second match of the ODI series. Sachin Tendulkar was run out for just two runs by Yousuf Youhana in an unfortunate sequence of events. In walked MS Dhoni, playing only his fifth innings in ODI cricket.

Dhoni did not exactly start off with a bang in his first four matches. He could only muster 22 runs in those games. It was important for him to show everyone what he's really made of. He proved his critics wrong, adding 96 runs for the second wicket with Sehwag in just 10.2 overs.

He was extremely audacious in his stroke-making. Those who watched the game that day witnessed an all-time great in the making. He struck 15 fours and six maximums in 123 deliveries, as he announced himself in international cricket against arch-rivals Pakistan.

#3 96 (106) v England, Jamshedpur 2006 while opening

India won the toss and elected to bat first in the sixth match of the series. Captain Virender Sehwag decided to slot MS Dhoni in the top order for this game. They walked out with the ambition to demolish the opposition bowling lineup.

However, the Indian top order collapsed. They were 79-5, as Dhoni was the only recognized batter to have survived the wrath of Jimmy Anderson, Sajid Mahmood, and Liam Plunkett.

He continued to hold up one end, accumulating runs at a very healthy rate. He had a crucial sixth wicket partnership with Ramesh Powar as they added 107 runs in 22.4 overs.

Mahmood managed to get rid of the well-set Dhoni, allowing England to have a crack at the Indian tail. India lost the match by five wickets and 44 balls to spare, but Dhoni played a gem of a knock.

#4 94(96) v Sri Lanka, Colombo 2009 at No.3

India won the toss and opted to bat first. However, their star opener Virender Sehwag was dismissed for just five runs in the third over of the innings. Captain Dhoni once again promoted himself at No. 3.

Dhoni and Gautam Gambhir took their time in the middle. They hit only five boundaries in the first 14 overs as the Sri Lankan bowlers gave no freebies to the batters. However, the duo ran extremely well - taking 25 twos and five threes.

Dhoni yet again returned with a strike rate of close to 100, even after scoring just 28 runs in boundaries. He was dismissed by Sanath Jayasuriya in the 34th over, which ended a 188-run stand for the second wicket. India won the match by 67 runs.

#5 84* (89) v New Zealand, Napier 2009 at No.3

MS Dhoni (L) and Suresh Raina shared a crucail partnership against New Zealand.

In a rain-curtailed encounter of 38 overs against New Zealand, India elected to bat first. After losing the first wicket in the 10th over of the innings, the captain promoted himself up the order. He stitched up a crucial 52 run stand with Sehwag.

Things slowed down a bit after Sehwag's wicket. Yuvraj Singh also failed to get going as he scored just two runs in 13 deliveries. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) star Suresh Raina walked in at No. 5. It was important for India to get some quick-fire runs.

Dhoni's partnership with Raina was essentially match-defining. They added 110 runs in just 12.4 overs. Raina was the primary aggressor in the partnership, scoring 66 off 39 deliveries. The captain did a fine job of anchoring the innings at the other end.

He hit just six boundaries in his 89-ball stay at the crease and still maintained a strike rate of over 90. This shows how good he was at running between wickets and rotating the strike. India won the match by 53 runs (D/L method).

