5 multi-nation ODI tournaments in which Shikhar Dhawan was India's leading run-getter

Shikhar Dhawan announced his retirement from international and domestic cricket on Saturday, August 24. The former India opener last represented the country in an ODI against Bangladesh in Chattogram in December 2022. He had a poor three-match series after which he was dropped from the Indian ODI team and did not earn a recall.

The 38-year-old ended his career with 34 Tests, 167 ODIs and 68 T20Is. The left-handed batter scored 2315 runs in Test matches at an average of 40.61, with seven hundred and five fifties. He flourished in one-dayers, hitting 6793 runs at an average of 44.11, with 17 hundreds and 39 fifties. The southpaw also scored 1759 runs in T20Is at a strike rate of 126.36, with 11 half-centuries.

Dhawan's best performances came in multi-nation ODI tournaments as he raised his game to a different level. In the wake of his retirement, we look at five multi-nation ODI events in which the former opener was Team India's leading run-getter.

#1 Champions Trophy 2013

Shikhar Dhawan celebrates his maiden ODI hundred. (Image Credits: Getty Images)

The 2013 Champions Trophy marked the beginning of the 'Gabbar' era in one-day cricket. In five innings, Dhawan scored 363 runs at an average of 90.75 and a strike rate of 101.40, with two hundreds and one half-century. He was also the overall leading run-getter in the tournament.

The left-hander scored 114 off 94 against South Africa in Cardiff in the event opener. This was also Dhawan's maiden one-day ton. The southpaw followed up his ton against the Proteas with 102* off 107 against the West Indies at the Kennington Oval. Dhawan made a hard-fought 68 in the semifinal against Sri Lanka in Cardiff and 31 off 24 in a shortened 20-over final against England in Birmingham.

#2 Asia Cup 2014

Team India had a poor Asia Cup 2014 in Bangladesh, but Dhawan again finished as the side's leading run-getter. In four innings, he scored 192 runs at an average of 48. The southpaw hit 94 off 114 against Sri Lanka in Fatullah, a match India lost by two wickets. Dhawan also scored 60 off 78 against Afghanistan in Dhaka.

#3 World Cup 2015

The opener had a memorable 2015 World Cup campaign. (Image Credits: Getty Images)

In the 2015 ODI World Cup held in Australia and New Zealand, Dhawan was again in his element. In eight matches, the opening batter smashed 412 runs at an average of 51.50 and a strike rate of 91.76, with two hundreds to his name.

In India's opening match against Pakistan in Adelaide, Dhawan contributed a fluent 73 off 76 balls. He followed it up with a brilliant 137 off 146 balls at the MCG against South Africa as India registered a thumping 130-run victory.

The Indian opener notched up his second three-figure score of the World Cup when he hit 100 off 85 against Ireland in Hamilton. He contributed 30 against Bangladesh in the quarterfinal in Melbourne and 45 off 41 in the semifinal against Australia in Sydney.

#4 Champions Trophy 2017

Dhawan continued his love affair with ICC events, finishing as the top-scored in the 2017 Champions Trophy held in England. In five innings, he totaled 338 runs at an average of 67.60 and a strike rate of 101.81, with one ton and two fifties.

The left-handed batter contributed 68 off 65 in India's opening match against Pakistan in Birmingham. He followed it up with 125 off 128 against Sri Lanka at the Kennington Oval, a knock which featured 15 fours and a six. The Lankans, however, won the game by seven wickets.

The Indian opener carried on his good form, hitting 78 off 83 against South Africa and 46 off 34 against Bangladesh in the second semifinal in Birmingham. The Men in Blue went into the final against Pakistan at The Oval as favorites but ended up being thumped by 180 runs. Dhawan was dismissed for 21 off 22 balls.

#5 Asia Cup 2018

The left-handed batter celebrates a hundred against Pakistan in the 2018 Asia Cup. (Image Credits: Getty Images)

The last multi-nation ODI tournament in which Dhawan made a huge impact was the Asia Cup in 2018. With 342 runs in five innings, he was the leading run-getter in the tournament held in the UAE. The southpaw's runs came at an average of 68.40 and a strike rate of 102.09.

Dhawan hammered 127 off 120, with the aid of 15 fours and two sixes, in India's opening match against Hong Kong. He followed it up with 46 off 54 against Pakistan and 40 off 47 against Bangladesh in India's first Super Four match.

India took on Pakistan in the next Super Four game, with Dhawan (114 off 100) and Rohit Sharma (111* off 119) both hammering tons. In the thrilling final against Bangladesh, the left-handed batter was dismissed for 15. However, he had done more than enough to walk away with the Player of the Tournament award.

